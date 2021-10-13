When is Shadow Midas coming to Fortnite: Expected release date, leaks, and more

Midas is returning to Fortnite Island but not as most of you will remember him. The NPC is being added during the Fortnitemares 2021 event and will follow the theme. Shadow Midas, as the skin is being called, was leaked a while back by data miners, and was rumored to appear during the second week of the event.

With the latest Fortnite 18.20 update, Epic has "unofficially" added the skin to Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8: All details about the upcoming Shadow Midas skin

Shadow Midas was first teased during an official statement concerning the start of the Fortnitemares 2021 Halloween Celebration event that spurred numerous conversations among the community. Now, with the Fortnite 18.20 update, the skin is again making a lot of noise. Prominent leaker HYPEX revealed that the Shadow Midas skin will be reactive and Epic has done some minor rework as well.

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX SHADOW MIDAS IS NOW REACTIVE!From Gold to Dark (based on kills)

Another major piece of information about the skin comes from XTigerHyperX II. According to the leaker, the texture of the Shadow Midas skin has been tweaked, and he will still be an NPC.

XTigerHyperX II @XTigerHyperX2 Shadow midas textures got slightly changed this update however he's still an NPC file for the game ( unless the actual skin is encrypted )

Shadow Midas is not new to Fortnitemares and was first added during the 2020 event. The character was the boss for the Midas' Revenge event which players needed to defeat. While Epic has not shared any release window, players can expect an official announcement pretty soon.

Since the Shadow Midas skin is already present in-game, it's just a matter of when Epic decides to officially launch it. Previous leaks have suggested that the skin will come to the item shop during the second week of the Fortnitemares 2021 event.

If this happens, then an official announcement is lurking just around the corner and the Shadow Midas skin might be released this Friday, October 15. It will be interesting to see if the skin will be given to Fortnite players for free or not. The developers are planning to release numerous free rewards during the event and if Epic adds the Shadow Midas skin to the list, it will surely help attract even more players.

