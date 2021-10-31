Who is the Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Season 8 has introduced some new twists and turns to the ongoing storyline by introducing new characters and villains to the mix. However, what's still not changed is the mystery behind who The Foundation is and what role he plays in Fortnite Season 8.

There are several prominent characters in Fortnite, but The Foundation has been a central talking point among the community. While Epic has shown off some aspects of The Foundation, most things have remained largely unknown.

This article will inform you about all the things known about The Foundation in Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Foundation explained

The Foundation was first observed during the Zero Crisis Finale event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. When Agent Jones threw his Portal Device into The Zero Point, it somehow resulted in The Foundation being channeled onto the island.

He starts punching Jones, but our Jonsey manages to convince The Foundation to help stabilize The Zero Point in exchange for getting him to Genō and The Sisters.

The Foundation: Story and the role in the main storyline

The Foundation is the leader of The Seven and was the 4th member to be revealed in Fortnite. Last season, The Last Reality invaded the island for The Zero Point and used The Mothership to destroy the Spire, turning it into The Aftermath.

The Foundation was briefly shown with his helmet lights turned off as he fell and crashed into the water. We haven't seen much of him the whole season.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Foundation was partially buried under sand on the seabed before it was finally activated again. Later, he paddles through the water towards Gotham Harbor.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Comic Trailer Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Comic Trailer https://t.co/sMDZLuHD0h

It remains to be seen how Epic will bring the character back into the main storyline. Players don't know any of his backstory other than the fact that he belongs to the Seven. His connection with Genō and The Sisters is also a mystery.

Furthermore, what and how does Agent Jones know so much about Genō and The Sisters? It will be interesting to see how Epic takes the story forward with so many things to explore.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha