Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Everything new that's coming next season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is just a couple of days away, which means players will shortly be saying goodbye to the primal sections of Fortnite Island.

The new season will continue the tale of Agent Jones and the Zero Point after The Foundation had to seal themselves inside it.

Season 7 will, of course, also bring with itself a multitude of new Battle Pass skins, challenges, and additions to the map.

Also read: How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) from SEAGM in June 2021

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 releasing?

Epic Games has already affirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be released on Tuesday, June 8th.

Season 7 has a release date (Image via Epic Games website)

The previous start times for Season 6 can give players some hints about when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 may start.

Players can expect the start times for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to be as follows:

UK - 9 am (BST)

Europe - 10 am (CEST)

East Coast US - 4 am (PDT)

West Coast US - 1 am (EDT)

Players must remember that the above-mentioned times are only estimates, and there will be a stretch of downtime, along with a new patch for players to download.

What is known about Fortnite Season 7?

Epic Games has previously released a six-second-long teaser concerning the forthcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release. There is no gameplay footage or preview of the skins or content yet. Epic plainly said, "They're coming."

Check out the teaser video out below:

The developers in their official statement have also said the "Primal Era" is over, so players can anticipate seeing some significant overhaul of the game's map.

The primal weapons can be replaced in Fortnite, and new sci-fi weapons can be introduced in Season 7. A Twitter user named "Ako | Alien News" hinted at this in his tweet.

With the Primal Weapons being removed next Season (as implied by @HYPEX's trusted source) here's what I'd like to see coming in game!



Crafting could be reworked to Weapon Attachments and well, you get the idea! #FortniteSeason7



[Idea also inspired by @SypherPK] pic.twitter.com/AsMnHkPMdp — Ako | Alien News 👽🛸 (@FNChiefAko) June 2, 2021

UFOs, Alien Crop Circles, and more in-game teasers abound

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 still is a couple of days away; however, Epic has already started giving players a taste of what to expect in the current season.

Players are getting abducted from anywhere on the battle royale island. UFOs are interacting with players in certain regions of the map on Fortnite Island.

Players can be abducted from anywhere on the battle royale island. All of this could be foreshadowing that Fortnite Chapter 2 season 7 could be alien-themed.

Loopers also reported that cornfields near Colossal Crops have been attacked by aliens. The appearance of unfamiliar geometric patterns in the field has got players positive that some alien activity is taking place on the island.

#Fortnite Map Update: 3/6/21 🗺🛸



• A second Alien Crop Circle has now appeared on the second cornfield at Colossal Crops! The aliens are slowly becoming closer. Expect the 3rd Foreshadowing Quest related to these to come out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4o3Gri6I47 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 3, 2021

Epic Games has also mailed some influencers and content creators unusual mysterious cards, each with strange green imagery. "HYPEX" tweeted that each shipment comprises a CD and phone number that plays eerie alien-like sounds.

Check his tweet below:

First Season 7 Teasers were sent to popular Australian & English Content Creators (@AussieAntics, @Loserfruit & @InTheLittleWood) The CDs & the phone number found in them play some Alien sounds and all the images say "They're Coming".. [h/t @iFireMonkey] pic.twitter.com/Z0AXtGSNAX — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

Epic has done a great job in getting fans hyped up about next season. With only two days left, it is expected that Epic will reveal more information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 season 7. Something might even get leaked. Till then, players should keep their eyes peeled.

Also read: Fortnite: How to get abducted by an alien UFO

Edited by suwaidfazal