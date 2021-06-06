How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle Coins) from SEAGM in June 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a compressed version of PUBG Mobile that strives to create the same PUBG experience for players who don't have a high-spec phone. The game has been a huge success and has been downloaded more than 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

Every match in PUBG Mobile Lite only consists of 60 players instead of 100 players, and the map has also been reduced in size.

BC (BattleCoins) is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. These coins can be purchased by players who are willing to pay real money to get them.

There are numerous ways to acquire BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can either immediately buy them from the in-game store or can get them from various third-party websites.

SEAGM (Sea Gamer's Mall) is one of the most popular websites among gamers looking to buy BattleCoins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

A step-by-step guide for getting PUBG Mobile Lite BC from the SEAGM store

Step #1: Players should initially head on to SEAGM's official website

SEAGM landing page (Image via: seagm.com)

Step #2

Create an account by signing up to the website and filling in the necessary details. Users who already have an account can log in.

SEAGM Login/Signup page (Image via seagm.com)

Step #3

Players can then decide how many BattleCoins they want to purchase and then click on "Buy Now."

SEAGM allows players to choose their desired amount of BattleCoins ( Image via seagm.com)

Step #4

Type in the PUBG Mobile Lite Player ID, and shortly a purchase confirmation will appear.

Step #5

Finally, once the player approves the purchase amount, the selected amount of Battle Coins will be credited to the player's PUBG Mobile Lite account.

Players can choose their desired number of BattleCoins from the website (Image via seagm.com)

Players can use BattleCoins in PUBG Mobile Lite to purchase in-game items such as weapon skins, clothes, parachutes, crates, and many other items.

Edited by Srijan Sen