Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Everything we know so far (December 1)

Fortnite Chapter 3 is just a week away, and there are a ton of things to expect from the upcoming Chapter. With the Season 8 live event set for December 4, Fortnite Chapter 3 will introduce us to a brand new map, a new seasonal Battle Pass and more. The new Chapter will also mark the end of the Cube-themed season and bring new challenges and characters to the game.

Leakers have always played a crucial role, and leaks around Fortnite Chapter 3 are all over the place. So this article will give you a rundown of all the Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 start?

As per notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 3 might start on December 7. Fortnite Season 8 live event is scheduled for December 4, and usually, a new season starts the day after.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



However, in this case, it looks like players will have to do some waiting to jump into the next Chapter. Many Chapter 3 leaks have also pointed out that the downtime will last for three days.

However, in this case, it looks like players will have to do some waiting to jump into the next Chapter. Many Chapter 3 leaks have also pointed out that the downtime will last for three days.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Map leaks

There are numerous theories and renders about the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, and the most prominent theme among them is Greek Mythology. Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased says that Artemis is the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Earlier, a Reddit user had shared a Fortnite map concept which the user alleged to be sketched after an actual blueprint that he saw.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. https://t.co/EoU3JDudAT

While Epic has not revealed any information about the new map, they have teased that players will get a new map in Chapter 3. As per a recent leak by HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might have tropical-themed POIs packed with beaches and palm trees. The leak also states that seagulls will be coming as well.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass leaks

As far as the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is concerned, players can expect it to be packed with great skins.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. https://t.co/VdEkgTwyGg

Leakers have found two Matrix characters for the second half of December, and Epic might add them as Tier 100 Battle Pass skins. There is a chance that the Winter Slone might also get added to the Battle Pass. Or we might see Spider-Man swing into the Battle Pass as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar