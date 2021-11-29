Fortnite Chapter 3 map linked to Greek mythology, Midas' return, and more

The map of Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a central talking point among the community, and there are a ton of theories and concept renders for the upcoming map. While Epic Games has been mostly tight-lipped (reasonably so) about the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, that hasn't stopped players from coming up with their own versions of it.

One of the most prominent themes for the upcoming map revolves around the Greek map, with many asserting that the new one is dubbed 'Artemis'.

Recently, a Fortnite player shared ideas about the Chapter 3 map and its ties to Greek mythology. The player also revealed how all of this could be linked to Midas.

Community ties Fortnite Chapter 3 map to Greek mythology and even Midas

A player with the username Jxdvn - Fortnite Creative on Twitter recently shared a post outlining the connections between the upcoming map and Greek mythology.

The post shows two images. One is of Hyperborea, the land far to the north in Greek mythology. This place was said to be located in the far northern part but boasted a sunny and temperate climate.

The other image is of the Fortnite map, which at a glance looks pretty identical. Readers can take a look at the post below.

This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. Could this be what season 3 looks like?This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. #fortnite #fortnite br Could this be what season 3 looks like? This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. #fortnite #fortnitebr https://t.co/JtUhDOHKkp

The handle even went on to say that this Greek connection might link in some way to Midas. This character was and still is popularly remembered for his ability to turn everything he touched into gold in Greek mythology.

While in Fortnite, Midas does retain his golden touch, he is nothing like his Greek counterpart. Midas is the founder and leader of Shadow and the leader of Ghost as well.

As of now, there's no known information about the character, with many considering him to be dead (as seen during the opening minutes of Chapter 2 Season 3). However, Midas has different snapshots of him as Shadow Midas and others, and from the looks of it, his story in Fortnite is far from over.

Epic might explore his backstory in detail in Chapter 3 as he is one of the most popular recurring characters in the game.

