Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 is one of the big talking points for all the players ever since news broke that a new Chapter is in the works. As customary, a new Chapter will bring a new map to the table filled with new POIs and unique locations.

Some leaks even reveal the name of the new map, while the community has some concepts for the new Chapter 3 map. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map leaks, concepts, and rumors

According to the prominent Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, Artemis will be the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Earlier, a Reddit user going by the username Edmire2K shared a Fortnite map concept which the user claimed to be designed after an actual blueprint that he saw.

He designed the concept map based on what he remembered and dubbed it "Artemis."

FNBRUnreleased @FNBRUnreleased Artemis is the codename for the Chapter 3 map! Artemis is the codename for the Chapter 3 map!

Now, it turns out the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is being called Artemis. The map created by the user reveals diverse biomes, such as deserts, ice, volcanoes and small islands connected to the mainland.

The map will also bring back old and well-known locations like Lucky Landing, Butter Barn, and Pirate Ship, as per the Fortnite Chapter 3 map creator.

The corruption has already started to engulf all the Fortnite island. The Pyramid structure at the map's center might channel vast amounts of energy, destroying the island in the process.

This can lead to the island splitting up into pieces, as the concept map shows. Artemis is the goddess of hunting and vegetation, and seeing Epic has already included wildlife in the game, it isn't far-fetched if players are asked to do some hunting.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k Chapter 3 POIs - a hint



Think back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things. Chapter 3 POIs - a hintThink back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things.

aditya @ind_investor @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄 @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄

While there are a lot of speculations and rumors around the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, nothing can be taken seriously without an official announcement via Epic. Leaks have suggested that the Season 8 live event will leave us in a black hole like scenario similar to Chapter 1.

So, one thing is for sure; this will be the last we see of the current map.

