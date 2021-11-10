Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event timings leaked

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 nears its conclusion, leaks and rumors surrounding the season-ending live event are starting to pop out from all directions. Live events have been significant in setting up the stage for what's to come in the future, and with the current season, Epic Games might have some big plans.

Earlier, some Epic employees had teased the imminent Fortnite Season 8 live event, and now, new leaks have emerged. These leaks paint an even clearer picture of the live event timing and dates.

New leaks give hints about Fortnite Season 8 live event

While the live event is largely a mystery at this point, some new leaks might help uncover crucial aspects of this upcoming spectacle. According to a recent leak by Fortnite Intel on Twitter, the Season 8 live event will start at 9 pm UTC and be around 20 minutes long.

As per the prominent Fortnite leaker, the Season 8 live event will directly lead into the downtime, based on when the Taxi banner code expires (set for December 5). This means that the Fortnite Season 8 live event might be scheduled on that date.

This even aligns with when the Season 8 Battle Pass is about to expire, which further strengthens the probability of the live event occurring on December 5. However, Epic has not confirmed anything, which might lead to some changes in the timings and schedule.

Regardless, this new leak will give players a fair idea about the upcoming live event and the developer's plans. There are several rumors that Fortnite Season 8 will lead directly to Chapter 3, something this live event might finally answer.

