Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event teased by Epic Games employee

Fortnite Season 8 has had a great run so far and Epic have outdone themselves in almost every aspect. The current season has plenty of new challenges, NPCs, cosmetics and even a brand new villain. While most of us are still not over the reveal of Kevin the Cube, Epic is already thinking about the season finale. As always, Fortnite Season 8 will be getting a live event and it looks like a few Epic employees have spilled the beans about the upcoming Season 8 event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event might allegedly be codenamed Redacted

A recent tweet thread between two Epic employees started a string of conversations about the imminent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event. Both employees hold senior positions, and one of them is a live event programmer who works in designing Fortnite live events.

Evanosaurus “Unrawrl Engine 5” Rex 🦖 @evankinney oh my god this week has been a *ridiculous* amount of work 😔 oh my god this week has been a *ridiculous* amount of work 😔

As per the tweet, Fortnite employees have been doing a "ridiculous" amount of work. In response to the tweet, a live event programmer at Fortnite joked that he would buy him "a coffee / beer / steak / dinosaur" once the team is done with "REDACTED." This seems like a clear indication that the developers are hard at work with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, and it might be codenamed Redacted.

While there are no other details about the upcoming live event, this tweet raises several more questions than it answers. Fortnite Season 8 will end sometime in December and if Epic is planning a season-ending live event, then players might get to see some major reveals.

The Cube Queen has been a major focus and Epic might drive the narrative forward by introducing some new faces. Players still have no idea about Dr. Slone's plans and whether she's a friend or a foe.

There has also been speculation that Fortnite Season 8 will be the last season of the current chapter ushering players into Fortnite Chapter 3. However, there has been no confirmation from Epic as of now.

