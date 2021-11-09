×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event teased by Epic Games employee

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event (Image via YouTube/xApplezz)
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event (Image via YouTube/xApplezz)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Season 8 has had a great run so far and Epic have outdone themselves in almost every aspect. The current season has plenty of new challenges, NPCs, cosmetics and even a brand new villain. While most of us are still not over the reveal of Kevin the Cube, Epic is already thinking about the season finale. As always, Fortnite Season 8 will be getting a live event and it looks like a few Epic employees have spilled the beans about the upcoming Season 8 event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event might allegedly be codenamed Redacted

A recent tweet thread between two Epic employees started a string of conversations about the imminent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event. Both employees hold senior positions, and one of them is a live event programmer who works in designing Fortnite live events.

oh my god this week has been a *ridiculous* amount of work 😔
@evankinney I'll buy you a coffee / beer / steak / dinosaur once we're done with [REDACTED]

As per the tweet, Fortnite employees have been doing a "ridiculous" amount of work. In response to the tweet, a live event programmer at Fortnite joked that he would buy him "a coffee / beer / steak / dinosaur" once the team is done with "REDACTED." This seems like a clear indication that the developers are hard at work with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, and it might be codenamed Redacted.

While there are no other details about the upcoming live event, this tweet raises several more questions than it answers. Fortnite Season 8 will end sometime in December and if Epic is planning a season-ending live event, then players might get to see some major reveals.

The Cube Queen has been a major focus and Epic might drive the narrative forward by introducing some new faces. Players still have no idea about Dr. Slone's plans and whether she's a friend or a foe.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

There has also been speculation that Fortnite Season 8 will be the last season of the current chapter ushering players into Fortnite Chapter 3. However, there has been no confirmation from Epic as of now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी