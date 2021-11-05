Debunking the Fortnite Chapter 3 Theory

Fortnite Chapter 3 is closer to what players would've anticipated. The ongoing Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over in the first week of December. Although players would've loved a few more seasons, it is not happening.

Fortnite leaks regarding the arrival of Chapter 3 are coming in from all directions.

Players are eager to learn more about the theory regarding Fortnite Chapter 3. Although several leaks have already given them valuable insight, they are haphazard and abstract.

Fortnite: Unraveling the mystery of the upcoming Chapter 3

The major bomb regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 was dropped by Epic's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard. He not only updated his Twitter cover image, but also changed the location to "Reality Zero".

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

The cover image shows the Zero Point inside of a location with several large cubical structures nearby. Agent Jones can be seen on the right hand side of the screen.

Jonesy's size reveals that the room is not an ordinary one but quite huge and dome shaped. It is believed that this location forms the IO base and will take players to Fortnite Chapter 3.

In order to understand the concept of Fortnite Chapter 3, it is necessary to revisit the trailer for the Zero Point which came out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The trailer revealed Jones tampering with the Zero Point inside a room. Upon close inspection, it was revealed that there was water above the specific room.

The IO base, which has been revealed through Donald Mustard, has a texture that reveals the location below water. Therefore, it is easy to speculate that both the locations are the same.

Jones fell from this location to land in the loop, therefore, it is evident that the IO base or the Bridge and the island are upside down to each other. The map for Chapter 3 is closer than players think.

It is speculated that above the water, there is a landmass which is teeming with life. It is believed that this is the ultimate location of Fortnite Chapter 3.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Yesterday, Tabor Hill made a prediction on where the Chapter 3 Island could be, so here's the theory:



The Flipside is the actual world above the The Bridge



Tabor also mentioned how he won't say anything else and that the clues are all in front of our faces 👀 Yesterday, Tabor Hill made a prediction on where the Chapter 3 Island could be, so here's the theory:The Flipside is the actual world above the The BridgeTabor also mentioned how he won't say anything else and that the clues are all in front of our faces 👀 https://t.co/8yfZB4XAAW

Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill revealed the majority of the information through his official YouTube channel.

It is yet to be seen how Epic will transform the Cubed theme into Chapter 3. The mystery around the new map also remains, even with major leaks. Players are certainly excited about new stuff being added to the game, however, they'll be required to exhibit patience for some time now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul