Will the Zero Point explode and destroy the entire Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map?

It looks like the curtains will finally be drawn over Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in a month's time. Initially, it was anticipated that the season would be followed by two more and then finally lead to a new chapter. However, recent leaks indicate otherwise.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks are already making the rounds in the community and it is becoming more and more certain that Chapter 2 Season 8 will open the gates for the new chapter. Apart from the usual discussion regarding map changes and possible upgrades, gamers are also keen to know how the Cubed themed season will end.

One of the biggest speculations is whether the Zero Point will explode to destroy the island towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

End of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Is the Zero Point to blame?

Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, recently updated the cover picture of his Twitter account. The image reveals that Zero Point has returned and is at an unidentified location. Gamers can also notice Agent Jones strolling nearby.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

Donald Mustard has also updated his bio to read as "Reality Zero". Both this cover image as well as the bio have led to immense speculation regarding the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and the beginning of Chapter 3.

The Zero Point in the image is cracked and it has certainly been noticed by gamers. The broken Zero Point indicates that it has not completely healed and might prove fatal as it may be currently unstable.

P0rt4L 🎃 @TheP0rt4L



Also the zero point is still cracked, so I think it’s not done healing. And if it isn’t, that’s a bad sign… @HYPEX Jones might be out the Loop since he’s in the screenshot!Also the zero point is still cracked, so I think it’s not done healing. And if it isn’t, that’s a bad sign… @HYPEX Jones might be out the Loop since he’s in the screenshot!Also the zero point is still cracked, so I think it’s not done healing. And if it isn’t, that’s a bad sign…

The Zero Point is the center of the Omniverse and the IO uses it to travel within the existing universes. The cracked Zero Point means it'd be difficult to traverse within the multiverse.

The cracked Zero Point also closely resembles what gamers had seen back in Chapter 1. This is of epic importance as back in Chapter 1 Season X, the Zero Point exploded and resulted in the creation of a black hole. Loopers were sucked into this black hole and teleported to another reality.

PizzaPocketGod @PizzaPocketGod2 @HYPEX Why it built like the chapter 1 zero point @HYPEX Why it built like the chapter 1 zero point https://t.co/sIrhQ3NmPX

The Black Hole event has been teased on numerous occasions during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Therefore, it is difficult to waive off the speculation.

The Cube Queen desires to destroy the entire island. Her motives have been evident ever since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Therefore, it won't be surprising to see the Zero Point explode to take loopers into a different reality altogether, safe and sound from the annihilation of the Cube Queen.

