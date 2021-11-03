What happens when players reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

In the history of Fortnite, no player had ever reached level 1000 before. However, RAGES REVENGE achieved the unimaginable when he became the first player to hit that massive milestone.

Knowing that players can reach level 1000 in Fortnite, they started wondering what's beyond. Since RAGES is the only player ever to do that, he let others in on the secret.

At least for those who might reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, there is nothing beyond that. The level progression ends at the millennium, and players cannot level up after reaching level 1000.

Only one player has ever reached level 1000 in Fortnite

No other players had reached level 1000 before RAGES REVENGE managed to do it in Chapter 2 Season 8. Naturally, throughout 18 seasons, Epic wouldn't have thought that someone would ever be able to do it.

Keeping this in mind, the developers made level 1000 the upper limit for players in Fortnite. However, knowing that it is not an impossible feat to achieve, there might be something more beyond that after Chapter 2 Season 8 gets over.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX RAGES REVENGE ( @YTRAGESREVENGE ) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! RAGES REVENGE (@YTRAGESREVENGE) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! https://t.co/9XmEzMVZnn

Many players hope that Epic Games rewards RAGES for reaching level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This would undoubtedly encourage more players to grind levels in the game, and we might see more players touch the 1000 level mark in future seasons.

Players can catch a bit of fresh air after reaching level 1000 in Fortnite

Players ended up giving RAGES a lot of hate for spending so much time grinding Fortnite to reach level 1000 in Chapter 2 Season 8. They advised him to go out and get some air or spend time with friends and family. Even with all this hate, the players still managed to achieve the world record milestone.

Regardless of whether there is anything after reaching level 1000 in Fortnite, there certainly is a tremendous amount of satisfaction. Additionally, anyone who manages to achieve such a mean feat also earns bragging rights and fame. Sometimes, this is enough to motivate players to grind through 1000 levels in a game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar