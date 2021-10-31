Fortnite player makes history after reaching level 971 in Chapter 2 Season 8

Due to countless glitches and efforts of endless grinding, Fortnite players have been busy setting new level records in Chapter 2 Season 8. Out of all the players who have been grinding, YT RAGES REVENGE has managed to achieve the impossible after reaching level 971.

No Fortnite player has ever reached this high a level in the game, given the tremendous difficulty in leveling up in the battle royale game. However, ever since punchcards have been introduced, leveling up has certainly become slightly easier.

How did a Fortnite player reach level 971?

Fortnite punchcards have been rewarding players with massive amounts of XP. Completing them is enough to reach level 100 and complete the battle pass. However, throughout the season, players have also figured out glitches and tricks to earn massive amounts of XP in a concise time.

YT RAGES REVENGE has tried it all to reach level 971. With over a month remaining before the season ends, he could become the first player in Fortnite history to cross level 1000.

YT RAGES REVENGE vows to reach level 1000 in Fortnite

After showing off his current level, the Fortnite player admitted that he would be pushing to reach level 1000. With only 29 levels to go, it won't be long before YT RAGES REVENGE reaches the milestone.

YT RAGES REVENGE @YTRAGESREVENGE 29 more I ain’t stopping now so hate if you want I don’t mind ❤️🙏 29 more I ain’t stopping now so hate if you want I don’t mind ❤️🙏

These 29 levels might require a massive amount of XP, which means the Fortnite player will have to play many games and try to survive in them as long as possible. He can also exploit the creative mode for XP or any other glitches that still exist in the game.

First Fortnite player to reach level 1000 gets a lot of hate online

Although YT RAGES REVENGE might be close to achieving an impressive feat, Fortnite players on the internet are certainly not impressed. They have been giving him a lot of hate online for apparently not having a life or friends.

YT RAGES REVENGE @YTRAGESREVENGE @prodromos61 I shall be saved at 1k then look at the blue sky with friends take my life and touch grass saved by family tysm ❤️🙏 @prodromos61 I shall be saved at 1k then look at the blue sky with friends take my life and touch grass saved by family tysm ❤️🙏

YT RAGES REVENGE has shut all his haters online in a very sweet manner. He promises to get back into his life and spend some time outside with his friends once he reaches level 1000 in Fortnite.

