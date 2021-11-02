Fortnite player hits Level 1000 in Chapter 2 Season 8, sets a new world record

RAGES REVENGE has set a new Fortnite world record by finally reaching Level 1000 in the game. The player had been sharing his progress on Twitter as he cruised through the level, and now, he has finally achieved the unimaginable.

A few hours ago, RAGES REVENGE was about 30 levels away from creating history. Even when he was surrounded by hate and memes, he kept on grinding. Eventually, his tenacity paid off as he reached Level 1000 in Fortnite with over a month remaining before the season ends.

By becoming the first player ever in Fortnite history to reach Level 1000. RAGES REVENGE has proven that something like this is indeed possible, and we might see even more players attempt to do the same.

RAGES REVENGE managed to achieve the feat in Chapter 2 Season 8, which was loaded with punchcard challenges and glitches to earn massive amounts of XP.

Ranging from the Impostor Mode XP at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to Creative mode XP farming, there have been numerous ways of leveling up in the ongoing season. Clearly, RAGES REVENGE exploited most if not all of them along with some good old fashioned grinding to reach the Level 1000 mark.

Most of his progress has been recorded on his YouTube streams, and players can see how he managed to reach Level 1000 in such a short duration of time.

Fortnite players max out at Level 1000

Not many players knew how high they could go in Fortnite before this. Level progression in the battle royale game stops at 1000, and players cannot go beyond that. Therefore, unless and until Epic Games increases that limit, REVENGE's record is set in stone.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX RAGES REVENGE ( @YTRAGESREVENGE ) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! RAGES REVENGE (@YTRAGESREVENGE) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! https://t.co/9XmEzMVZnn

It will be interesting to see if Fortnite rewards RAGES REVENGE for reaching Level 1000 in the game. It would also be interesting to see how many players attempt to reach Level 1000 starting next season.

