Fortnite Cube Queen likely to cause another Black Hole event in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cube Queen has undoubtedly become the biggest highlight of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. She not only controls the cubes but is willing to destroy the entire island soon.

Several fan theories and leaks have suggested that the Cube Queen will successfully wipe off the Fortnite island towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. This might lead to the end of Chapter 2, and a new chapter can begin on December 5.

This article explores the possibility of Chapter 3 arriving in December.

Fortnite has re-introduced the hotfix for the Black Hole event

Veterans must remember The End live event which took place during Chapter 1 Season 10. Following an explosion in the Zero Point, players entered a black hole and then returned on a new Chapter 2 island.

There are various factors that hint towards a new Black Hole event in Fortnite. First and foremost, Epic Games has added back the hotfix that transferred players directly into the Black Hole.

Here are some subtle, yet valuable clues that suggest Chapter 2 will end with Season 8:

Cube Queen's song mentions the destruction of the island.

Page-Turner emote's description claims that we're almost at the end of the chapter.

Reality-Render's description reads that the Fortnite island will soon turn into a destructed reality.

Cubic Vortex back-bling's description claims that time is running out for players.

Donald Mustard had teased a black hole event almost a month ago.

Dark Jonesy NPC, who can see the future, has predicted total annihilation.

From the looks of it, the Cube Queen will be able to cause another explosion that will teleport the players into a Black Hole yet again, and a new Chapter will begin thereafter.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX compiled all the theories mentioned above in a recent tweet, and talked about the possibility of Chapter 3:

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.



And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 https://t.co/YbobiRvr8d

While some players believe the theories are a stretch, others have further contributed to them:

👻 Dynamxx 🎃 @Dynamxx



-Villains never seem to win.



-The page-turner emote’s description doesn’t say “on the last page”, it says “almost”.



-Mechs don’t mean anything.



-Dark Jonsey also says “On one path, I see sacrifice and loss”. @HYPEX I don’t think so, let me explain:-Villains never seem to win.-The page-turner emote’s description doesn’t say “on the last page”, it says “almost”.-Mechs don’t mean anything.-Dark Jonsey also says “On one path, I see sacrifice and loss”. @HYPEX I don’t think so, let me explain:-Villains never seem to win. -The page-turner emote’s description doesn’t say “on the last page”, it says “almost”. -Mechs don’t mean anything. -Dark Jonsey also says “On one path, I see sacrifice and loss”.

Aurora @AuroraOfSummer @HYPEX It’s bit odd that this spot on leaker mentions nothing about season 9 and 10 @HYPEX It’s bit odd that this spot on leaker mentions nothing about season 9 and 10 https://t.co/MCM7GBky30

Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been leaked already

One of the biggest reasons that players are eagerly waiting for a new chapter is the leaked Chapter 3 map.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map!



According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. https://t.co/8tfMo8zKVX

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept, which went viral on Reddit, was later claimed to be a potential leak by reputed content creators.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral From the creator:



“And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.” From the creator: “And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.”

Interestingly, similar map designs were leaked two years ago and no one believed that they were related to the Chapter 2 map.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. https://t.co/2DkcMSvdrV

Amidst the anticipation for Chapter 3, some leakers have also spoken of a winter/dark age theme for Chapter 2 Season 9. Hence, it is hard to assume the future of Fortnite at the moment.

