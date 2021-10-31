Fortnite Cube Queen likely to cause another Black Hole event in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cube Queen has undoubtedly become the biggest highlight of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. She not only controls the cubes but is willing to destroy the entire island soon.
Several fan theories and leaks have suggested that the Cube Queen will successfully wipe off the Fortnite island towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. This might lead to the end of Chapter 2, and a new chapter can begin on December 5.
This article explores the possibility of Chapter 3 arriving in December.
Fortnite has re-introduced the hotfix for the Black Hole event
Veterans must remember The End live event which took place during Chapter 1 Season 10. Following an explosion in the Zero Point, players entered a black hole and then returned on a new Chapter 2 island.
There are various factors that hint towards a new Black Hole event in Fortnite. First and foremost, Epic Games has added back the hotfix that transferred players directly into the Black Hole.
Here are some subtle, yet valuable clues that suggest Chapter 2 will end with Season 8:
- Cube Queen's song mentions the destruction of the island.
- Page-Turner emote's description claims that we're almost at the end of the chapter.
- Reality-Render's description reads that the Fortnite island will soon turn into a destructed reality.
- Cubic Vortex back-bling's description claims that time is running out for players.
- Donald Mustard had teased a black hole event almost a month ago.
- Dark Jonesy NPC, who can see the future, has predicted total annihilation.
From the looks of it, the Cube Queen will be able to cause another explosion that will teleport the players into a Black Hole yet again, and a new Chapter will begin thereafter.
Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX compiled all the theories mentioned above in a recent tweet, and talked about the possibility of Chapter 3:
While some players believe the theories are a stretch, others have further contributed to them:
Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been leaked already
One of the biggest reasons that players are eagerly waiting for a new chapter is the leaked Chapter 3 map.
The Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept, which went viral on Reddit, was later claimed to be a potential leak by reputed content creators.
Interestingly, similar map designs were leaked two years ago and no one believed that they were related to the Chapter 2 map.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Amidst the anticipation for Chapter 3, some leakers have also spoken of a winter/dark age theme for Chapter 2 Season 9. Hence, it is hard to assume the future of Fortnite at the moment.