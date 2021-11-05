Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser reveals new underground POI arriving next season

The ongoing season has a little more than a month left, yet the leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 are growing stronger each day. The entire internet seems to be filled with news regarding the game's upcoming Chapter.

It is difficult to rely completely upon these Fortnite Chapter 3 rumors. However, since numerous leaks are going around the internet, some are expected to be true.

A major Fortnite Chapter 3 leak surfaced recently through data miners. The leak explicitly opens up the possibility of an underground POI next season. This article will reveal the details in brief and give an idea of what to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3: New underground POI leaves players guessing

Loopers are currently enjoying Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While players would love to get a couple more seasons before rounding it up, that seems highly unlikely. Several leaks from data miners and trusted sources reveal that Epic will release Fortnite Chapter 3 as soon as the Cube themed season gets over.

Fortnite's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, updated his cover photo on Twitter and added a short bio.

Data miner Hypex reported the bio as "Reality Zero". The cover image reveals that Zero Point has returned. The location is quite difficult to decipher in the first instance. Players will note that Jonesy is also present at this location, donning his usual suit.

Another data miner, McCreamy, was quick to point out that the location resembled the inside of the Grotto.

This connects to the fact that the water level at the Grotto was receding in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The recent Fortnite Chapter 3 leak indicates that players may be able to access an underground POI. Since Donald Mustard put up the image, it is certain to feature in the game in the coming months.

Without any official confirmation, it is quite difficult to state whether the teased location is Grotto or not. However, players will have to be patient. They will either have to wait for Epic to release an official statement or a data miner to come up with some more important leaks.

