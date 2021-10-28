Is the Grotto coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The leaks about the Grotto coming back to Fortnite are finally coming true. Several players pointed out that the water level in the popular POI was slowly decreasing. This clearly meant the A.L.T.E.R. stronghold was finally opening up again for business.

Although these were just rumors, a fresh leak has all but confirmed the return of the Grotto to Fortnite. Data miners recently discovered that Ghost and the Shadow Henchmen had been updated.

With the A.L.T.E.R. boss and his henchmen returning, it is pretty evident that they will need their old stronghold back to conduct their business. This also means that players will see the Ghost Mythic boss arrive in Fortnite in the next few weeks, along with the Grotto POI.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX GHOST/SHADOW HENCHMEN GOT UPDATED THIS UPDATE!



- Minigun Henchmen now drop 36 ammo instead of 60

- Bosses Health is still 100 & Shield is still 350 GHOST/SHADOW HENCHMEN GOT UPDATED THIS UPDATE!- Minigun Henchmen now drop 36 ammo instead of 60- Bosses Health is still 100 & Shield is still 350 https://t.co/pMJxD0UBQM

Every leak that points towards the return of the Grotto in Fortnite

Fans first noticed the water levels going down in the Grotto pools back when update v18.10 came out. With Fortnite update 18.20, the water levels in the pools decreased yet again by a significant amount.

Several data miners also discovered texture files for the Grotto POI in Fortnite, suggesting that it is going to be empty with a flat bottom. Clearly, in a few weeks, the location will be completely drained out.

However, before all of these, one of the earliest leaks surrounding the return of the Ghost and the Shadow Henchmen was one of the Battle Pass loading screens that displayed an image of the A.L.T.E.R. stronghold.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now that Brutus' Henchmen got updated in 18.40 to drop 36 ammo instead of 60. Epic might have already teased it in one of the Battle Pass loading screens 👀 (Thanks to @GazingBlackBear for pointing it out) Now that Brutus' Henchmen got updated in 18.40 to drop 36 ammo instead of 60. Epic might have already teased it in one of the Battle Pass loading screens 👀 (Thanks to @GazingBlackBear for pointing it out) https://t.co/89JaKFwXny

Just in case Brutus' henchmen return to the game, players should be aware that they will now only drop 36 ammo instead of the 60 they used to drop previously.

When is the Grotto returning to Fortnite?

Given that the water levels in the Grotto pools are decreasing rapidly, it will only take a couple more updates for it to be ready. This means that the A.L.T.E.R. stronghold, mythic bosses, and henchmen might show up anytime around Fortnite update v18.40 or v18.50.

If the timeline is correct and the leaks are to be believed, the long-awaited Grotto POI in Fortnite will return by December 10. With the Fortnitemares 2021 event going on, players can also expect it to have a Halloween twist.

Edited by Shaheen Banu