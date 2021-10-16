Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Grotto is likely turning into Bat Cave, reveals new evidence

Mystery and speculation regarding The Grotto are increasing day by day in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The famous POI has been the talk of the town ever since the first significant update rolled out for the Cubed season.

Consecutive Fortnite updates rolled out changes to this location. Recently, one of the most popular gamers associated with Fortnite revealed that the change could mean the arrival of Batman to the island.

This article will reveal the details that have been uncovered regarding the leak.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Batman comic series stirs new speculation

Popular Fortnite content creator NRG Aussie Antics recently took to Twitter to spark off fresh debates regarding the future of The Grotto. The popular streamer was quick to address the lowering of the water level and the return of the Fortnite Batman comic series.

NRG Aussie Antics pointed out that both the events were related to each other and are not a mere coincidence. The gamer believes that the water at The Grotto will be drawn out entirely, and the POI will be changed to a Bat Cave.

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics There's no way Grotto doesn't become the Bat Cave right?We've been seeing Grotto randomly draining for weeks now and then a huge Batman announcement... coincidence?Plus last time Batman came to Fortnite we had the biggest POI at the time completely changed. There's no way Grotto doesn't become the Bat Cave right?We've been seeing Grotto randomly draining for weeks now and then a huge Batman announcement... coincidence?Plus last time Batman came to Fortnite we had the biggest POI at the time completely changed. https://t.co/ISw1ivjiMD

The Grotto was wholly covered with water until the v18.10 update came out. The update rolled out several exclusive items for gamers to explore. Following that update, gamers reported that the water level had gone down slightly at the location.

Gamers were quite curious to find out if this was some glitch from the developers' end or not. Epic has refrained from rolling out any changes to patch the reduced water level. Hence it was confirmed that the developers had done that willfully.

The v18.20 update was mandatory to track the change in water level. It was revealed that the water level has further gone down. This confirmed that the water at The Grotto would be completely drawn out, and activity would be restored soon.

While everyone was busy anticipating the return of any NPC to this location, the recent revelation from Aussie Antics has added a new dimension to the speculation.

Also Read

The arrival of the Fortnite x Batman comic series strongly suggests that The Grotto may soon change into a Bat Cave. The change is expected to take place gradually, and the return of Batman to the island would undoubtedly add a tinge of excitement among gamers. However, they need to be patient and wait for Epic to roll out the changes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar