The Grotto is finally returning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Grotto has been getting a lot of attention in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and certainly for all the right reasons. After a long time staying submerged, it is finally returning to the island in its original state.

Epic recently released the v18.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Following the roll out of the update, gamers swiftly reported changes in the Grotto pools.

The speculation was confirmed by data miners and its in-game files were also revealed. This article will reveal available details as well as draw probable conclusions regarding the location once it returns to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Grotto Pools are now shallow

The previous v18.10 update revealed that the water level in The Grotto was actually decreasing. This immediately sparked off speculation regarding its return to the game. The community was quite eager to find out whether the water level continued to decrease in the following updates.

To everyone's ecstasy, the v18.20 update revealed that The Grotto has lost even more water with the water level quite clearly reducing even further.

Even though gamers were concerned about the water level, there have been slight changes to The Grotto's water level that can be a bit difficult to discern.

Apparently, the v18.10 update has even changed the terrain of The Grotto Pools. Following the update, the pools are shallower and flat at the bottom, which is certainly quite strange.

It is speculated that all the water will eventually be drawn out of this location and the old POI will return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Since this location served as the stronghold of A.L.T.E.R., gamers can possibly expect some NPC or Boss to spawn there once the water has receded completely.

Also Read

Given that Fortnitemares 2021 is already underway, gamers can possibly expect the location to turn foggy to give it an eerie appearance, following which a character may be added.

If an NPC does spawn at this location, it could even carry a mythical weapon. Since these exclusive weapons are well-loved by the entire community, The Grotto may soon become one of the hotspots of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Atul S