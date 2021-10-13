Fortnite Season 8 XP has been buffed for a third time

The only bone of contention among players during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been XP. Epic Games introduced a new Quests and Punchcard system that gave less XP than the previous system.

Moreover, the Impostors mode, which was a great way to earn XP, was nerfed heavily at the beginning of Season 8. A severe backlash from the community followed this.

Epic Games has now buffed XP in Chapter 2 Season 8, three times, amid all the drama. Here's everything players need to know about the latest changes in the system.

Daily challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 now grant 45,000 XP

Players get three daily challenges via the Daily Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Each challenge gave 30,000 XP earlier, implying that a maximum of 90,000 XP could be gained from them in a day.

Daily Punchcards at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

This number has now been increased to 45,000 XP/quest. This is a massive buff as players can get 135,000 XP daily by doing three simple quests that can usually be completed in a single game.

The most surprising thing about this decision is that this is the second time Fortnite has buffed up the Daily Challenges XP. At the outset of the season, each challenge used to give 17,000 XP merely.

Other Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP buffs explained

During the initial days of Chapter 2 Season 8, each Character Punchcard granted a total of 80k XP upon completion. However, the new punchcards such as Raven and Nitehare give 150k XP.

It is worth noting that players can redo all these NPC quests. The only difference is that redoing an NPC quest does not give 30k XP.

Each NPC's questline has five stages, and each stage gives a higher amount of XP based on the rarity:

Common: 2,500

Uncommon: 2,650

Rare: 550 2,750

Epic: 2,900

Legendary: 3,750

Players can get a maximum of 300,000 XP from a single game from these NPC quests by playing in teams.

Following several ups and downs, it seems like the Fortnite community is finally satisfied with the XP grind in Chapter 2 Season 8. Unlocking all the rewards (including bonus rewards) is now easily achievable even if players rely on just daily challenges and NPC quests.

