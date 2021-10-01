Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Water level at "The Grotto" seems to have finally decreased

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 recently received the much awaited v18.10 update. The update rolled out several visible changes to the map like the new NPCs. However, gamers have reported that The Grotto has undergone changes that are not quite easily visible.

The community anticipated that there would be considerable map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, gamers were disappointed not to find any major ones. However, recent changes to The Grotto have stoked that fire and players are hopeful of seeing some major changes down the line.

This article will reveal the details that have been uncovered so far regarding The Grotto.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Changes in The Grotto

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released, gamers have been exploring the map with utmost precision. The game has several engaging POIs that are closely associated with the storyline.

Exploring these POIs is quite interesting as minor changes reflected at these locations could indicate a probable turn in the storyline ahead.

Recently, gamers reported that the water levels at The Grotto haddecreased by a small margin. Even though the change is quite insignificant to the common eye, gamers who have been in the loop for sometime will understand its value.

The Grotto first appeared in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. It was an underground facility of the organization A.L.T.E.R. and was the spawn location of Brutus NPC. This was a popular POI and gamers frequently used to visit this location.

After the end of Fortnite Season 2, The Grotto was flooded, making it completely inaccessible for gamers. Ever since then, players have kept a close watch on this location to see whether the water level goes down or not.

Since recent reports state that the water level has gone down by a small margin, all eyes will be upon this location to see whether it continues reducing or not.

Jake the gamer @Jacob18286537 So I found out that the grotto water levels dropped and the doors look like they opened? So @FortniteGame . What are you up to? So I found out that the grotto water levels dropped and the doors look like they opened? So @FortniteGame. What are you up to? https://t.co/IKAfawPCgE

The lowering of the water level could possibly expose the hidden facility below. This could be pivotal as gamers will be eager to find out how the storyline proceeds once the water goes down.

Gamers are advised to keep an eye on the water level at The Grotto and wait for the mystery to unfold in the near future.

