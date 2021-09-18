Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event: Everything we know so far

Rumors regarding an upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event are already doing their rounds, despite being barely a week into the new season. This is not uncommon given the hype surrounding the game, and with players always wanting something new, concepts soon morph into rumors and spread like wildfire.

However, unlike most times, these new rumors of an event may have some truth rather than mere speculation or conveniently edited concept art. While the intricate details are fuzzy as of now, and a lot of it is still based on assumption, a few things can be said with certainty.

iFireMonkey reveals upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

A short while ago, well-known Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey revealed a startling discovery that sent followers into a frenzy. Although not much was said, the information disclosed was enough to get the crowd going.

According to the leaker, a brand new Fortnite event code-named "Guava" is currently in development. As of now, it has seven phases, and more could be added over time.

For comparison, "Operation Sky Fire" had five phases, while the last in-game concert, the Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande, had a total of 15 phases. Given that the latest upcoming event has more phases than the latest one, it may be grander.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Sadly, iFireMonkey hasn't disclosed if this will be a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event or an event for later a season. On the flip side, given that Fortnitemares is scheduled to start soon, "Guava" may be the code name for an event that is rumored to happen in October to celebrate Halloween. However, for the time being, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Speculations for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

While confirmed details are limited for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, a few leaks suggest that an event similar to that of Fortnitemares from 2018 may occur again.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

As seen on the map above, all the purple cubes and the Queen cube will be moving towards the Aftermath. Once there, they will more than likely roll into the water, corrupting it and perhaps triggering another island-wide event.

Additionally, as shown in the trailer, the island may get covered in purple cubes; oddly enough, data miners have found evidence that many more cubes will indeed be spawning on the island soon. Sadly, there is no information available as to what these smaller cubes are meant for.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Imagine if map actually looked like this Imagine if map actually looked like this https://t.co/ngIrxSwchm

As of now, players will have to wait for more information regarding the same to become public or hope Epic Games will slip up and reveal some details like the now deleted "Burning Wolf" animated comic.

