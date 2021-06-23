Fortnite NPC 18 location: Where to find Beach Brutus in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw the number of NPCs swell to 17. These NPCs can give quests, sell weapons and more, including tipping the bus driver handsomely.

That number has risen once more. Now, an 18th NPC can be found in Fortnite. Beach Brutus, a summer-themed variant of the Brutus NPC from Chapter 2 Season 7 was added to the game. Now, players need to find him in order to fill out their NPC collection book.

Beach Brutus in Fortnite. Image via Cultured Vulture

Beach Brutus is a highly sought after NPC, as many players are eager to complete their NPC collection book (again).

Finding Beach Brutus in Fortnite

Beach Brutus is an appropriate name, as this version of Brutus patrols Believer Beach. He could be here for security, likely in lieu of the highly-anticipated live event coming to Fortnite and Believer Beach. On the other hand, he may just really enjoy the beach and not even an alien invasion bothers him.

Beach Brutus

Show off that beach bodyguard.

Nothing, not even an alien invasion, will keep him from enjoying his vacation. pic.twitter.com/6SfdJOkKvn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Beach Brutus can be found in the northwest corner of Believer Beach, patrolling the sand in front of the water. Beach Brutus is not a hostile NPC at first, so there's no need to get into a gunfight with him in order to speak with him.

The live event is coming soon to Believer Beach. Image via Forbes

Upon speaking with him, he offers various quests involving damage and can allow players to tip the bus driver. Once players find Beach Brutus and interact with him, they will get credit for it in their NPC collection book.

Beach Brutus is Fortnite NPC 18 and will probably not be the last one to join the fight against the aliens. Then again, he may just be here to enjoy the beach while there are no crowds yet.

Here are the prices for the Upcoming Summer Outfits! [THREAD] #Fortnite



Midsummer Midas = 1,500 V-Bucks

Beach Brutus = 1,200 V-Bucks

Beach Jules = 1,200 V-Bucks

Boardwalk Ruby = 1,200 V-Bucks pic.twitter.com/zrStr0b89i — DubzyFortnite | Latest News and Leaks! (@DubzyFN) June 22, 2021

Beach Brutus, while he is an NPC, is also a skin in the item shop (much like other NPCs) and costs 1,200 V-Bucks. Players can find Fortnite NPC 18 Beach Brutus in the game now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod