Fortnite Season 7: For 4000 gold bars players can now get a special shout-out ingame

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw the introduction of several new NPCs who can grant players weapons or quests involving gold bars. Gold bars have become the in-game currency in the world of Fortnite.

One of those new NPCs is named Dreamflower and can be found at Flopper Pond. Players can interact and talk with her to move into the next part. Dreamflower has different quests or items that players can buy, but the coolest feature is the brand-new "Tip the Bus Driver" feature.

NPCs in Fortnite. Image via Twitter

This feature costs 4,000 gold bars, which is an incredibly high price to pay. Players can have a maximum of 5,000 gold bars at any time, so this feature is not cheap. Still, tipping the bus driver is one of the more interesting features added to Fortnite.

What does tipping the Fortnite bus driver do?

Acquiring 4,000 gold bars is no easy feat. Gold bars can be acquired in many different ways, but the easiest way to acquire them would be quests. Each NPC has various quests available, and even some payphones in Fortnite have quests. These quests have varying levels of difficulty, sometimes they're as simple as harvesting wood.

Gold also comes out of chests, furniture and cash registers. Eliminating a player will result in a drop of about eight gold bars. This can be a slow burn, but saving gold bars can give players access to some really cool things in-game.

The Battle Bus in Fortnite. Image via Twinfinite

Weapons and healing are the primary uses of gold bars, but tipping bus drivers gets players something that not many players do. Adding the "Thank the Bus Driver" feature was an instant fan favorite. Players try to be the first one in the match to thank the bus driver for all the hard work. Players can now reward the bus driver with a monetary reward.

the bus driver after epic makes a challenge to tip him pic.twitter.com/B54gCFTCm9 — Visitor (@VisitorBR) June 8, 2021

Twitter user @NoahSoares2 grinded and acquired the lofty total of 4,000 gold bars and tipped the bus driver. What happens is a very rare message in the kill feed. What is normally filled with "____ shotgunned _____" or "______ didn't stick the landing" can now have a more light, fun message appear in-game, "_______ very generously tipped the bus driver" can scroll on the side of the screen.

Well, This is what happens when you spend 4,000 gold on tipping the bus driver #PS4sharehttps://t.co/daKVhdZ12d pic.twitter.com/Mbwhxtlpso — Wattermelon_boi (@NoahSoares2) June 9, 2021

Now, 4,000 gold bars is a lot of money and maybe not worth it for some players. Still, the bus driver has worked hard all these seasons and probably deserves a generous tip or two.

