Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Water level at The Grotto drops even further

There have been changes in The Grotto, and it seems the POI is coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic Games recently rolled out the v18.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The much-needed patch tweaked several gameplay changes while making some considerable changes to the island.

Gamers were eager to find out whether there had been any changes to The Grotto following the update. It did not disappoint, as several reports suggested that this site did change the v18.20 update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Is the A.L.T.E.R. facility coming back?

Map changes are one of the most significant aspects of Fortnite. The tweaks made to the map reveal the changing storyline of the game, and players love to explore them.

The map changes in Fortnite do not happen overnight and take time to offer a smooth transition. The most recent incident involves The Grotto, and it has been reported that the water level has receded once again following the v18.20 update.

Previously, following the v18.10 update, loopers had reported that the water level had gone down. Following this change, they kept an eye on this location to spot any unusual changes. Their efforts bore fruit when the v18.20 update rolled out to reveal that the water had gone down again.

Since the water level is going down after each update, users anticipate that the entire water will be drawn out. This will reveal the POI that is submerged at this moment and will undoubtedly influence the Fortnite storyline.

The Grotto served as an underground facility for A.L.T.E.R. and was the spawn point for the fan-favorite Brutus NPC. The receding water level has intensified speculations, and gamers are hopeful that Epic will bring the popular location back.

They were slightly disappointed not to see the considerable map changes following the rollout of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The entire community expressed their discontent through various social media sites.

The recent changes to The Grotto will surely please players, indicating map changes for the Cubed-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

