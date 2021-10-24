Why Fortnite needs to add a Konoha village POI alongside the upcoming Naruto collaboration

The Fornite Naruto skin is expected to arrive in November 2021. However, the crossover was leaked some months ago, owing to which the hype for Naruto is unreal.

Now that Epic Games has spent its fair share of time bringing Naruto to Fortnite, fans are looking forward to a lot more than just a single skin. From new POIs to other characters, a plethora of concepts have surfaced so far.

At the moment, many fans are eager to witness a Konoha village POI in Fortnite. The article below explains if this can take place in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Konohagakure village in Fortnite will be a significant change to map's scenery

For readers who haven't watched Naruto, the Konohagakure village means 'Village Hidden by Tree Leaves.' Accordingly, Konoha in Naruto was situated between a dense forest at the base of the Hokage Rock mountain.

The Fortnite map is currently full of chaos and violence, thanks to the rise of the Cube Queen. The Cubes are building their own POI near the Aftermath and the entire map will be affected by it.

In contrast, Konohagakure village is the most peaceful and stable ninja village. It promoted peace and tranquility during the world wars in Naruto as well.

phantm @jrPHANTM @LittySquidy_ Someone should build Konoha in fortnite @LittySquidy_ Someone should build Konoha in fortnite

Hence, Konoha can be a great POI for Fortnite players who are tired of visiting the Sideways anamolies. Moreover, the lack of map changes has been a prominent issue this season and Fortnite can undoubtedly add the Konoha POI to change this narrative.

How Fortnite can incorporate the Konoha village POI in Chapter 2 Season 8

The developers can replace other POIs like Weeping Woods or Coral Castle with Konoha. Interestingly, these POIs have a design similar to Konohagakure and it will be convenient for even players to adapt to such a map change.

Noah/T/D/ @B3hemoth115 Fortnite Season 8 - Naruto themed : Naruto characters in battlepass, Kunai explosive knifes, Mythic Jutsus, Weeping replaced by the hidden leaf village (Konoha) Grotto replaced with Orochimaru’s hide out, Mountain above catty becomes Mount Myōboku, White Zetsus as new marauders Fortnite Season 8 - Naruto themed : Naruto characters in battlepass, Kunai explosive knifes, Mythic Jutsus, Weeping replaced by the hidden leaf village (Konoha) Grotto replaced with Orochimaru’s hide out, Mountain above catty becomes Mount Myōboku, White Zetsus as new marauders

Some players have further added to the concept by claiming that a Naruto boss can be placed in the Hokage's office in Konoha village.

Brandon Cather @chamitchy With #Fortnite Season 8 almost here, there have been a few leaks relating to a Naruto skin in the battlepass. Now think about that and Imagine a Konoha POI. With #Fortnite Season 8 almost here, there have been a few leaks relating to a Naruto skin in the battlepass. Now think about that and Imagine a Konoha POI. https://t.co/Y2SIBLtd4K

All in all, it seems like the Konoha village POI will not only be a delight for Naruto fans but also for players who are expecting Fortnite to add more map changes.

