Fortnite Icy Grappler glitch lets players fly in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite recently introduced an icy version of the Grappler in Chapter 2 Season 8 and a game-breaking glitch related to the item has already surfaced. Players can fly with the Icy Grappler and eliminate opponents from the air.

However, a minimum of two players is required to perform this glitch in Fortnite. The article dives into each step in detail, from getting the Icy Grappler to flying in the air.

How to fly with the Icy Grappler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Acquiring the Icy Grappler is the first step to start the glitch. Fabio Sparklemane NPC is currently selling the Exotic weapon for 400 Gold Bars.

Players can find Fabio on Apres Ski. It is a widely known landmark location on top of the mountain located southwest of Misty Meadows.

After getting the Icy Grappler, players have to get on top of a vehicle and their teammates must sit on the passenger seat. The member sitting in the passenger seat has to use the Icy Grappler on the member standing on top of the vehicle.

Surprisingly, doing so will lift the vehicle. Players can use the Grappler endlessly, and the vehicle keeps reaching new heights in the sky.

It is worth noting that players cannot move the vehicle forward or backward in the air. Hence, the best time to use this glitch can be during the final zones. It can undoubtedly help in surprising the opponents with some unexpected airstrikes.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't responded to the Icy Grappler glitch. However, it is safe to assume that the developer will patch it as soon as possible.

Prominent YouTuber GKI showcased the glitch in a recent video:

How good is the Icy Grappler in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Icy Grappler is undoubtedly fun to use as an Exotic weapon. It is an icy version of the normal Grappler, which has also been unvaulted with the 18.30 patch.

The Icy Grappler works like a normal Fortnite Grappler by letting players launch themselves onto a solid surface, but its frostiness freezes the wielder's feet, owing to which they slide upon landing.

The icy sliding mechanics are great for evading enemy crosshairs because they cannot predict the user's direction after landing. This undoubtedly makes the Icy Grappler better from its standard variant in Fortnite, and players won't mind spending their Gold Bars on it.

