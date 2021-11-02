Fortnite update v18.30.1 early patch notes: Grappler & Combat Pistol, map changes, new NPC challenges and more

Fortnite is releasing an update, though it's not a major one. The next major update will be v18.40, and it will be released on November 9, which is over a week away. For now, Fortnite is hoping to fix some issues and add a few small items and changes to the game.

Hotfixes don't require much downtime, and the update sizes are never too big, so players shouldn't experience much of a gap in playing time due to this update. Either way, v18.30.1 is coming tomorrow, and here's what players can expect.

Fortnite v18.30.1 releases tomorrow: Here's what to expect

According to iFireMonkey, the next update will mainly be hotfix-related and will have a few changes to the game, but nothing major. Weekly updates are typical for Fortnite, so this isn't out of the ordinary.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As a reminder, tomorrow should be a hotfix "update", and November 9th should be v18.40.



Things that could release in the hotfix update:

- Icy Grappler (Sold by Fabio)

- Combat Pistol



Confirmed for Hotfix Update:

- The Dub (Sold by Ember)

The first significant change involves the addition of two new weapons: the Icy Grappler and the Combat Pistol. These were added recently but will finally be going live with tomorrow's update. Additionally, it seems as if the Icy Grappler might be an Exotic weapon since it will only be acquirable through purchase from an NPC, Fabio Sparklemane.

Fabio Sparklemane will sell the Icy Grappler to Fortnite players (Image via Epic Games)

Another weapon, the Dub, will be added, too. The Dub is an Exotic, and it is similar to the Double Barrel Shotgun from previous seasons. It will be one of the best shotguns in the game but will only be available through purchase from an NPC, Ember, in this case.

Ember is a brand new NPC that is arriving tomorrow, alongside Sledgehammer. Those two will be receiving questlines and will be spawning in at the following locations:

Ember - on the hill to the north of Corny Crops

Sledgehammer - crash site to the northeast of Holly Hedges

There will also potentially be new questlines given to Dusk and Torin, who are already on the map. They'll be found at:

Dusk - west of Lazy Lake (already there)

Torin - northeast of the Convergence

All this should be going live tomorrow around 10 AM EST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar