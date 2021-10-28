Fortnite Refer A Friend free reward that only first 5 million players can claim: Reedem Code, details and more

The Fortnite Refer A Friend program is officially underway with free rewards promised to all who participate in and complete the challenges. They're pretty good rewards, including a free, unreleased skin, but many players are finding the challenges too difficult and giving up already.

Regardless, there are plenty of great, free rewards for the Refer A Friend Program and they all center around the Rainbow Racer skin.

Fortnite is now giving away a free cosmetic that goes right along with the rest of the Refer A Friend rewards and tons of players can get it right now. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite is giving away free Rainbow Racer reward

According to YouTuber Tabor Hill, Fortnite is giving away the free Rainbow Racer banner to the first 5,000,000 people who redeem the code. The video already has almost 150,000 views, so players need to act fast if they want to redeem the code and unlock the free reward.

As mentioned, only 5,000,000 can claim this, and the code is: 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7. Here's how players can unlock the item:

Visit epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/redeem Sign in to the correct Epic Games account Enter the code Click Redeem Enjoy the free banner!

After that, players can continue completing Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges to get a full locker of Rainbow Racer friends, right down to the banner.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!



Details here: Play with friends and earn rewards 🎉Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!Details here: fn.gg/ReferAFriend Play with friends and earn rewards 🎉Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!Details here: fn.gg/ReferAFriend https://t.co/WplZDTYjag

Players can complete the following challenges to unlock the rest of the rewards:

Selecting a friend rewards the Rainbow Racer loading screen

Playing a single match with this friend unlocks the weapon wrap

Placing in the top ten with them three times unlocks the glider

10+ eliminations unlocks the pickaxe

60 levels gained on both accounts rewards the Rainbow Racer skin

The friend that is selected must be an account that has not played in over 30 days. Players can choose multiple friends, but can only unlock the rewards once. Visit referafriend.fortnite.com/en/ for more details.

