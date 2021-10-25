How to get the Rainbow Racer skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players can get a free skin from Epic Games thanks to a new incentive program. Fortnite is starting up a program in which players can play with inactive friends and one of the rewards is a brand new, completely unreleased skin called the Rainbow Racer.

Reboot A Friend was a Chapter 2 Season 5 program where Fortnite players could play with accounts that haven't been active in a "long time" in order to unlock free cosmetics. The same approach is being taken here for the brand new Refer A Friend program. Here's how players can get started and unlock the latest free skin reward.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Rainbow Racer is INDEED a part of "Refer a Friend" and will most likely gonna be FREE. (thanks to @lenukiFN for telling me) Rainbow Racer is INDEED a part of "Refer a Friend" and will most likely gonna be FREE. (thanks to @lenukiFN for telling me) https://t.co/tiRRcFD2XU

Unlocking the free, unreleased Fortnite Rainbow Racer skin

According to the official Epic Games website, Fortnite players who have "played less than 120 minutes of a core Fortnite Battle Royale game mode (i.e., Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads) in the last 30 days (including new players)" can participate in this program.

The Refer A Friend program is easy to join. (Image via Epic Games)

The way to unlock the Rainbow Racer Fortnite skin is pretty simple. Players need to level up 60 times on their account, and the friend(s) they've chosen need to do so as well (which shouldn't be too difficult for level one players). They have until November 14 (starting today) to sign up, but the challenges will remain active until January 10, so there's plenty of time to complete them and unlock the free cosmetic rewards.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "Refer a Friend" Challenges (Won't work on LTMs, only Duos, Trios & Squads):- Loading Screen: PICK A FRIEND

- Wrap: PLAY 1 GAME WITH THEM

- Glider: PLACE TOP 10 3 TIMES WITH THEM

- Pickaxe: ELIMINATE 10 OPPONENTS WITH THEM

- Skin: GAIN PLUS 60 LEVELS ON *BOTH ACCOUNTS* "Refer a Friend" Challenges (Won't work on LTMs, only Duos, Trios & Squads):- Loading Screen: PICK A FRIEND

- Wrap: PLAY 1 GAME WITH THEM

- Glider: PLACE TOP 10 3 TIMES WITH THEM

- Pickaxe: ELIMINATE 10 OPPONENTS WITH THEM

- Skin: GAIN PLUS 60 LEVELS ON *BOTH ACCOUNTS*

That's not all, though. According to Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX, there will be several other rewards unlocked along the way, including:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Selecting a friend rewards the Rainbow Racer loading screen

Playing a single match with this friend unlocks the weapon wrap

Placing in the top ten with them three times unlocks the glider

10+ eliminations unlocks the pickaxe

60 levels gained on both accounts rewards the Rainbow Racer skin

For all the information, Fortnite players can visit the official Epic Games website, where they can also register for the program and get started on unlocking the free rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi