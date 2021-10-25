How to get the Rainbow Racer skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players can get a free skin from Epic Games thanks to a new incentive program. Fortnite is starting up a program in which players can play with inactive friends and one of the rewards is a brand new, completely unreleased skin called the Rainbow Racer.
Reboot A Friend was a Chapter 2 Season 5 program where Fortnite players could play with accounts that haven't been active in a "long time" in order to unlock free cosmetics. The same approach is being taken here for the brand new Refer A Friend program. Here's how players can get started and unlock the latest free skin reward.
Unlocking the free, unreleased Fortnite Rainbow Racer skin
According to the official Epic Games website, Fortnite players who have "played less than 120 minutes of a core Fortnite Battle Royale game mode (i.e., Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads) in the last 30 days (including new players)" can participate in this program.
The way to unlock the Rainbow Racer Fortnite skin is pretty simple. Players need to level up 60 times on their account, and the friend(s) they've chosen need to do so as well (which shouldn't be too difficult for level one players). They have until November 14 (starting today) to sign up, but the challenges will remain active until January 10, so there's plenty of time to complete them and unlock the free cosmetic rewards.
That's not all, though. According to Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX, there will be several other rewards unlocked along the way, including:
- Selecting a friend rewards the Rainbow Racer loading screen
- Playing a single match with this friend unlocks the weapon wrap
- Placing in the top ten with them three times unlocks the glider
- 10+ eliminations unlocks the pickaxe
- 60 levels gained on both accounts rewards the Rainbow Racer skin
For all the information, Fortnite players can visit the official Epic Games website, where they can also register for the program and get started on unlocking the free rewards.