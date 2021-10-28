Fortnite x Universal Monsters movie trailer reveals upcoming Fortnitemares skins

Fortnite and Universal are teaming up for a miniseries for Fortnitemares. Fortnite has hosted short film festivals before, like Short Nite. Short Nite was an event that showcased short films displayed at the outdoor theater in Party Royale. Now, for Fortnitemares 2021, Fortnite is producing even more content.

Fortnite Shortnitemares showcases potential new skins

Many potential skins can be seen in this brand-new trailer. The animation style is an exciting choice, though, as the animation style is more realistic and doesn't resemble Fortnite at all.

In fact, it doesn't seem like it's related to Fortnite at all until the credits roll and the ending title card is seen. Whatever this trailer is showing will ultimately only be seen in Fortnite. It also hints at the Cube Monsters potentially playing a role. If not them, then the more monstrous Fortnite skins could be making an appearance.

The closing screen shows that this is a Fortnite project after all (Image via Epic Games)

Either way, it seems incredibly likely that the characters seen in this trailer will be getting special skins. It's a crossover of sorts, and they often have skins for their crossovers. Moreover, they're unlikely to showcase a miniseries without bringing the characters into the game themselves.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Universal Monsters x Fortnite Presents: WE WILL BE MONSTERSA first look at Part 1 of a new Universal Monsters x Fortnite mini-series featuring the Bride of Frankenstein in a globe-trotting quest to rescue fellow Monsters. Premiering October 28 at Shortnitemares only on Fortnite Universal Monsters x Fortnite Presents: WE WILL BE MONSTERSA first look at Part 1 of a new Universal Monsters x Fortnite mini-series featuring the Bride of Frankenstein in a globe-trotting quest to rescue fellow Monsters. Premiering October 28 at Shortnitemares only on Fortnite https://t.co/N5l81xr4KK

There are three main characters shown in this trailer, though more may be present in the entire show. Regardless, these three seem like important characters and will more than likely be represented in the game.

This may be in the Item Shop or as a potential reward for attending the event scheduled for tomorrow, October 28. Players who attend may get free rewards, but they may also have to purchase these new skins. Players will need to stay tuned for more information and should probably participate in the event to find out for sure.

The characters seen will get the Fortnite treatment, so they won't look exactly like they do in the trailer (though Epic Games usually does a tremendous job on that). Still, it will be a great memento from an unprecedented moment in gaming history.

