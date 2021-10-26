All new punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 worth over 600,000 XP

This season in Fortnite has been a bit of a grind for many players, but Epic Games seems intent on helping with that issue. They've buffed the XP totals several times and tried all kinds of ways to help players with it. A lot of players have already leveled up pretty high into their Battle Pass and have the majority of the rewards, but there are players who are still going at it.

Fortnite is adding several new punchcards following the v18.30 update and these will total over 600,000 XP, representing a great chance to finally level up and receive the long-awaited rewards, including the top skin Carnage.

New Fortnite NPCs bringing a lot of XP chances

According to Fortnite leaker and data miner StreakyFly, there will be five new punchcards coming that will total a whopping 750,000 XP, which can go a long way towards leveling up. Fortnite hasn't added these many punchcards in a single go this season, making it the perfect opportunity to level up and get the rewards for players who have been lagging behind.

The five new NPC punchcards include three new NPCs that haven't been on the island yet in the form of Ember, Sledgehammer and Shadow Ops. These three will be arriving soon while Dusk and Torin will be receiving their second questlines, much like Dark Jonesy did earlier.

Though these challenges aren't live yet, the data mined files do provide some insights as to how they will behave. The NPCs haven't landed quite yet, but when they do, here's where they'll be:

Ember - on the hill to the north of Corny Crops

Shadow Ops - in Lazy Lake at the southern end of town

Sledgehammer - crash site to the northeast of Holly Hedges

Dusk - west of Lazy Lake (already there)

Torin - northeast of the Convergence (already there)

Torin will have her second questline when the new challenges go live. Image via Epic Games

These challenges will be live soon, meaning a lot of players will be heading to Lazy Lake, Corny Crops and Holly Hedges (and surrounding areas) to pick up the new questlines. As players look to complete their challenges, these locations will be very busy and will serve as hotpots for a few days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi