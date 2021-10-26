Fortnite update secretly adds two new weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite v18.30 has been released and it's brought a few significant changes to the game. As usual, new NPCs will be dropping on the island this week with punch cards and other items for sale. However, the update also added two new weapons the players weren't necessarily expecting.

v18.30add the Icy Grappler and the Combat Pistol to Fortnite.

v18.30 quietly updates Fortnite's weapon stash

The update re-introduced the Grappler, but this time it's being rebranded as the Icy Grappler. The weapon appears to have been completely reworked.

Icy Grappler will give Fortnite players an extra boost during use. The gun works by blasting out an icy path and making the player travel. This is an ideal weapon to make a quick escape, especially when the situation gets intense.

However, it appears to be for one-time use only. This means players can only use the weapon once and must drop it afterward. This is an interesting change considering the original Grappler had 10 uses before it was empty.

Along with the Icy Grappler, the Combat Pistol has also been introduced. This pistol can come in all rarities from Common to Legendary. Hence, this could be a pretty handy weapon.

The new Combat Pistol added for Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The Legendary version of the Combat Pistol features a slightly slower reload time and a slightly increased damage rate. The Common version will do 23 damage per shot and the Legendary will do 28.

The firing rate and magazine size stay consistent across the board, but the reloading time shrinks from 1.5 seconds (Common, Uncommon) to 1.3 seconds (Epic, Legendary with Rare at 1.4 seconds).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

CaptainnHarper @NOfficialfy @HYPEX Icy Grappler? Yessss Dr Slone reach it ( i guess) @HYPEX Icy Grappler? Yessss Dr Slone reach it ( i guess)

These Fortnite weapons will be available in floor loot and chests. NPCs may even sell them, which is pretty likely for the new Icy Grappler.

Edited by Srijan Sen