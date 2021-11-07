Fortnite WinterFest 2021 Leaks: New skins, free rewards, Secret 'Cake' and more

Fortnite Season 8 has been remarkable in terms of mostly everything. While the current season will end in a month from now, Epic has a lot in store for players. There have been rumors that Season 8 will directly lead us to Fortnite Chapter 3 and while nothing is yet certain, we know that Fortnite WinterFest is coming back again this year.

Usually, the developers plan the event for mid-December and introduce several Christmas-themed skins, challenges, characters, and items. Recently, leakers have found some interesting clues about the upcoming Fortnite WinterFest in the game that might reveal what Epic is bringing to players.

Fortnite WinterFest 2021: All the leaks about the upcoming event

Epic might do something similar to Fortnite WinterFest 2021 as they did with this year's Fortnitemares. The developers might include multiple different challenges and add NPCs with their punchcards.

ShiinaBR, one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, has some exciting information about Fortnite WinterFest 2021. In one of their tweets, the leaker shares that the developers added "strings" related to the upcoming winter event. Have a look at the tweet below.

They aren't used anywhere atm! First Winter event leaks? 😳 I think Epic has added these interesting strings today:- "WinterQuestDetailsScreen"- "WinterquestPresentScreen"- "Already Opened"- "Come back every day to open a new present!"- "Not A Present"- "Save for Last!"They aren't used anywhere atm!

As per the tweet, Epic has added a bunch of strings to the game that seem to hint at the upcoming Fortnite WinterFest event. The leaker also says that these haven't been used in the game as of now.

The strings seem to imply that the developers might offer presents of some kind to players. This might work similarly to Fortnite rewards.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

Another leak about the upcoming winter event comes via HYPEX. According to the leaker, the developers are "working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin and challenges." HYPEX has also pointed to something related to a "big butter cake" when replying to Mark Rein's tweet.

However, it's not yet confirmed what this secret cake will be and its role in Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

This leak further proves that Epic is already working towards WinterFest 2021. Apart from this, some leaks even indicate that players might see Dr. Slone winter skin for this year's Winterfest.

