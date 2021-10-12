Fortnitemares 2021 rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Glider, weapon wrap and more

With the Fortnite 18.20 update, Fortnitemares 2021 has gotten a much-awaited content drop. Week 2 of the event is already well underway and with this update, players certainly have a lot to keep them busy.

Earlier today, Fortnite leakers managed to shed some light on the new free rewards Epic Games is planning to offer players this week. The leakers say that the developers might add even more challenges, which in turn suggests more rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Here's everything we know about the free Fortnitemares 2021 rewards

Leakers have dug up new intel about all the new free Fortnitemares 2021 rewards. Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently tweeted about all the good things that are slated to come into the game. Readers can check out the tweet below:

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX FREE FORTNITEMARES REWARDS! (Their challenges will be added in one of the next 2 updates & maybe more rewards) FREE FORTNITEMARES REWARDS! (Their challenges will be added in one of the next 2 updates & maybe more rewards) https://t.co/hBs1G1OTzq

HYPEX states that Epic will be giving out a new glider called Cube Cruiser for free to players during the Fortnitemares 2021 event. The classy looking glider is very much inspired by Kevin the Cube and most definitely suits the Fortnite Season 8 theme.

There's also a wrap called Batty, which compliments the Halloween vibe and is also a subtle nod to Batman. The caped superhero has appeared in the game before. The other two rewards mentioned by HYPEX were a 'Wrathful Breakout' sky diving trail as well as an 'All-Weather Extractor' pickaxe.

The leaker even asserts that Epic will be adding the respective challenges for each item sometime in the future. HYPEX further hinted that the developers can add even more freebies to the mix later on.

HYPEX (typos goat) @HYPEX This Backbling is also *PLANNED* to be a part of the Fortnitemares Rewards! This Backbling is also *PLANNED* to be a part of the Fortnitemares Rewards! https://t.co/cywspPDmdS

Also Read

Not all skins and cosmetics are free during the Fortnitemares 2021 event and Epic adding new free rewards will certainly be appreciated by the community. Shadow Midas has even been added to the in-game files and whether it will be free or not is something everyone wants to know. However, Epic has not revealed much about him as of now.

There are several other skins that the developers have introduced like the Grisabelle and Graven skin among others. The second week is coming to an end in a few days and this event is definitely getting more interesting with time.

Edited by Atul S