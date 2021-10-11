Fortnite update 18.21 to bring a new Cube Themed location to the map

Although the Fortnite update 18.21 is still a long time away, leaks are already coming in that the new POI known as Cubetown will arrive at the center of the map following the update.

Based on the leaks so far, it's hard to tell if Cubetown will be absorbing all the Purple Cubes, or if the Golden Cube will manifest the location into existence after reaching the center of the map.

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch The Cube City will arrive once all cubes are in the center of the map. It should arrive in v18.21 The Cube City will arrive once all cubes are in the center of the map. It should arrive in v18.21

While intricate details will not be known for a while or at least until the Fortnite 18.20 update, which is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2021, given how these special POIs have worked in the past, a few speculations can be drawn up regarding the newest one.

What can players expect from the upcoming Cubetown POI following the Fortnite 18.21 update

1) Jump boost

AquazBR @AquazBR Here is full showcase of the "Cube Town" in-game with all the chest spawn locations | #Fortnite Here is full showcase of the "Cube Town" in-game with all the chest spawn locations | #Fortnite https://t.co/MiV3HK7vp1

Given that the Purple Cube and Golden Cube provide players with a small speed and jump bonus, it may be possible that the new POI "Cubetown" will have features resembling Loot Lake from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5.

Much like the first time Kevin the Cube rolled into the water, it may be possible that another Purple Cube will roll into the Aftermath, melt into the POI, and turn all the water purple, making it bouncy.

Alternatively, given that there are so many Purple Cubes congregating in one place, that particular area may experience low gravity much like the alien biomes from the previous season.

2) New Sideways weapons

Infinite 50 @50Infinite fortnite is going to add a sideways shotgun fortnite is going to add a sideways shotgun https://t.co/1K3agSWdwS

Considering that there are two unreleased Sideways weapons (Shotguns & Scythe) that are yet to be added into the game this season, it may be possible that with the addition of this new POI, they will finally be added into the game simultaneously. All things considered, players may be able to find them in the new POI.

Given that Epic Games releases weapons with every major game update or minor in-game push, the Fortnite 18.21 update sits within the perfect timeframe to be a viable candidate for an in-game content push for weapons.

3) Map wide corruption and new monster

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an upcoming monster codenamed "Caretaker" for BR & Horde Rush LTM (Final Boss), he spawns as 3 around the map.He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more.. There's an upcoming monster codenamed "Caretaker" for BR & Horde Rush LTM (Final Boss), he spawns as 3 around the map.He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more.. https://t.co/MQ8D3O2kCK

Also Read

By the time Cubetown is formed, the corruption would have spread far and wide. This would be the perfect time to introduce monsters to the map itself, rather than keeping them limited to the Sideways.

Based on leaks in the past, a new boss monster "Caretaker" is also going to be added to the game. With the new POI coming soon, this would be the perfect time to introduce it to loopers.

Edited by Atul S