Fortnite Purple and Golden Cube: When will they reach the center of the map?

Fortnite Cube Trackers are going to be rather busy over the next few days, as after a month of rolling across the island, the Golden Cube is finally set to reach the center of the map soon.

Given its record of moving once every hour, it's no surprise how quickly it has been able to undertake the journey. Till date, the Golden Cube has rolled more than 200 times, and it's still unclear why the cube is headed towards the center of the map.

Reasons why the Golden Cube will reach the center of the map in Fortnite a week before the Purple Cubes

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch The Golden Cube will arrive at the center of the map on October 12 at 10:20 pm CEST! The Purple Cubes will arrive in the center of the map on October 19 at 10:00 am CEST!Via @KaspolLeaks The Golden Cube will arrive at the center of the map on October 12 at 10:20 pm CEST! The Purple Cubes will arrive in the center of the map on October 19 at 10:00 am CEST!Via @KaspolLeaks

According to the information at hand by Fortnite Cube Tracker, the Golden Cube or Queen Cube will reach the center of the map aka The Aftermath on October 12th, at roughly 4:20 PM Eastern Time. This fits in perfectly with the upcoming Fortnite 18.20 update.

Given that the Purple Cubes will only reach the center of the map on October 19th, at 4:00 AM Eastern Time, what exactly will the Golden Cube be doing at the center of the map for about a week? Well, there are a few speculations.

1) The Golden Cube will begin creating Cubetown

Given that the Golden Cube is the most powerful entity on the island as of now, perhaps it is rolling towards the center a week in advance to prepare for events yet to come.

Rather than waiting for the Purple Cubes to get into position, the Golden Cube may begin the manifestation of Cubetown on October 12th itself, following the Fortnite 18.20 update, and finish it by the time the other cubes reach the location.

Much like the abduction phases in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the new POI may be created over the course of a week, and the final touches would be put in as the other cubes arrive to power it.

2) The Golden Cube will either rest or power up for a week in preparation for events to follow

Rather than beginning the manifestation of Cubetown immediately, the Golden Cube may go into hibernation to conserve energy. Alternatively, it may even begin to charge itself and slowly power up while waiting for the Purple Cubes to get into position.

Given that awakening a cube in Fortnite takes so long in-game at the moment, perhaps the developers want to prepare the Golden Cube for a while, which could enable it to rapidly create Cubetown when the Purple Cubes reach the center of the map.

