Fortnite Cube Town: New upcoming Season 8 POI gameplay leaks ahead of time

Grand news awaits gamers as it has been recently revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will get an all-new POI named the Cube Town.
The return of the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has raised the expectations of fans. Everyone was quite excited to see the return of Kevin the Cube to the island.
Users anticipated some significant changes would feature on the island. The recent findings have just confirmed the speculation.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cube Town leaks will definitely excite gamers
The leaks that poured in before the commencement of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 indicated the return of the Cubes to the island. They were previously an integral part of the Fortnite storyline, and their inclusion in the current season meant certain major changes to the island.
Recent leaks have indicated the same. Several data miners have revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will receive a new POI called the Cube Town.
As the name suggests, the upcoming POI will be based on the Cubes. The leaks show that the location will have the Cubes spread randomly, and dropping onto them will give a jump boost.
The motion dynamics also indicate that the location might be covered with materials from the cube, and gamers will be able to hop from one place to the other.
Cube Town will be released in the game very soon. However, loopers will have to wait for a while since there are no official statements from the developers regarding the rollout of the new POI in Chapter 2 Season 8.
Season 7's Operation Sky Fire destroyed most of the island. The event was expected to wipe out some of the most important POIs, and users anticipated new ones to replace them.
The revelation of the Season 8 map disappointed gamers as no new POIs were released by the developers. Even though the presence of various Cubes added to the excitement, the lack of map changes was criticized.
But, as per the new leaks, changes could be coming to the Fortnite island soon.