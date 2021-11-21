When does the new season of Fortnite come out: Chapter 3 release date, countdown, leaks and more

Fortnite Season 8 has been one long Season for players, with new and different twists taking many players by surprise. From introducing an infinite number of Kevin the Cubes, to creating a Pyramid in the center of Fortnite island, Season 8 has thrown every kind of complication at players.

However, with recent leaks revealing that Epic is skipping Season 9 and 10 for good, many questions surrounding the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have been troubling players. This article will tell players everything about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 start?

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass will come to an end on December 5, which means that players can expect the season finale live event to happen on the same day. Usually, new seasons start the next day, however, it looks like players will have to do some waiting.

Leaks suggest that the aftermath of the season final live event in Fortnite Season 8 will last for two full days. According to prominent data miner HYPEX, Epic releases updates only on Tuesdays, which sets the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 start date to December 7.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th

The new Season will also bring a fresh new Battle Pass with unique cosmetics and new tiers to unlock.

Leaks about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There are plenty of leaks around the upcoming Season and it looks as if the developers have some big things in store for the players. Data miners have dug up some in-game files related to what appears to be a basketball event.

According to the leakers, Epic has added several props under the file name "Haste," consisting of words that explicitly indicate a basketball event is in the works.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey [Collab News]



There is going to be an upcoming collab that relates to Basketball in some way.



The following creative props are currently encrypted all codenamed "Haste"

- Ball

- Ring

- Board

- Shoes

- Snow Dune Ramp

- Mount

- Hoop with Minigame

- Throwing Toy (Basketball)



/1 [Collab News]There is going to be an upcoming collab that relates to Basketball in some way.The following creative props are currently encrypted all codenamed "Haste"- Ball- Ring- Board- Shoes- Snow Dune Ramp- Mount- Hoop with Minigame- Throwing Toy (Basketball)/1

There's another big collab that Epic might pull off in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players might finally witness a Fortnite x Spiderman collab in the new Season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ShiinaBR has already hinted that Fortnite x Spiderman will be coming in Chapter 3. However, we still don't know when.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider