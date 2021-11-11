Fortnite x Spiderman seemingly confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 1, reveals new leak

Fortnite and Spider-Man have been rumored to be joining forces for a long time. Given how often Marvel and Fortnite have worked together and the fact that Fortnite even has Sony characters like Venom and Carnage in the game, there was no reason to believe that Spider-Man wouldn't eventually swing onto the island.

There were plenty of other leaks, like the one from WestSausage, which indicated that this collaboration was pretty likely. Now, according to the latest leak, a collaboration has seemingly been confirmed.

New leak reports that Spider-Man could be coming to Fortnite officially

According to Fortnite News on Twitter, who cite a "reliable source," Spider-Man has officially been confirmed to join Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. That season has also been confirmed to be the season that succeeds Chapter 2 Season 8.

This is a preliminary leak, so there's no indication of how Spidey might be added in yet. Given the timing of the next season (December 5) relative to the Spider-Man: No Way Home release (December 17), it seems highly likely that he'll be in the battle pass.

nick @ReadRevengers @FortniteBR @FNBRintel Calling it now: Tier 100 or secret skin in Battle Pass to promote No Way Home. @FortniteBR @FNBRintel Calling it now: Tier 100 or secret skin in Battle Pass to promote No Way Home.

This will follow the same pattern as Carnage in Fortnite for the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage if the leak is true. It's also unclear currently how big the collaboration will be. Given Spider-Man's stature, Fortnite players can expect the collaboration to be on a grand scale.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been teased as one of the biggest superhero movies and will have tons of characters, many of whom could see a Fortnite skin. There will reportedly be five or more villains and potentially more than one iteration of Spider-Man, making them great candidates for Fortnite skins.

Spider-Man would instantly become one of the most popular Fortnite skins. Image via Epic Games

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The previous leak by WestSausage also indicated that there might be at least one Mythic weapon coming up as well. A web-slinger of some sort might be in the works in addition to other Spider-Man related items. Regardless, Spider-Man fans can rejoice as their favorite webhead may finally make his way onto the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Danyal Arabi