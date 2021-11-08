Spider-Man could be coming to Fortnite this December

Rumors regarding the arrival of Spider-Man in Fortnite have gained significant traction. Major leaks have indicated that the friendly neighborhood superhero might swing his way into the Fortnite franchise this December.

Epic is always looking forward to opportunities to release exclusive Fortnite cosmetics for gamers. Several superheroes have already made their appearance on the island, and it seems like the perfect time for Peter Parker to show some elite moves.

All information that is known so far regarding the Fortnite and Spider-Man collaboration will be revealed in this article.

Fortnite X Spider-Man collaboration might happen soon

Epic's collaboration policy is well known in the gaming community. The developers do not waste any opportunity to engage in a collaboration that might increase the game's hype.

Even though Fortnite has several collaborations at the moment, gamers are closely monitoring the situation with Spider-Man. As per several leaks, Epic may roll out a brand new collaboration to bring the web slinger to the island.

Popular data miner Hypex has revealed significant information regarding the arrival of Spider-Man in Fortnite.

It was revealed that an in-game file titled 'WestSausage' has been discovered. This file could possibly mean the Web Slinger, and the developers might've encrypted it to evade attention.

The in-game file consists of several swinging mechanics and the texts within the files explicitly reveal this information.

HYPEX @HYPEX HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!



Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" https://t.co/9Na4MGNwW4

The latest movie in the Spider-Man franchise is coming out this December. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released recently and it has created quite a buzz in the entertainment sector.

Shortly after the release of the trailer, gamers began speculating whether a Spider-Man collaboration was lingering on the horizon. It seems Epic has heard the wishes of gamers and is finally working on a way to have Peter Parker's secret avatar show up on the island.

Candywing @qCandywing Does anyone think we gonna get Spiderman in Fortnite In December when the movie release ? Does anyone think we gonna get Spiderman in Fortnite In December when the movie release ? https://t.co/5pzPMoN0Z9

It is expected that Epic will add Spider-Man to Fortnite around December, since that is when the movie will be released. Recent trends indicate that the developers add cosmetics to the game on or around the day of release.

Shang-Chi and Venom would be the two most memorable examples that gamers will recall easily.

It must also be noted that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to finish in the first week of December. As per recent leaks, the developers will roll out Fortnite Chapter 3 after the current season.

If Spider-Man is delayed by some time, it will be interesting to see how Epic manages to add him to the new chapter.

