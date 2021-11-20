Will players get a new map at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? 

The countdown to Fortnite Chapter 3 has started, and with just a few weeks until the next Chapter, players have a lot to look forward to. Fortnite Season 8 as well as the last few seasons have been well-received by players, both from a storyline and gameplay point of view.

This season's map has undergone massive changes with the wraith of cubes looking to destroy the island. While the island might not get wholly annihilated, the Season 8 live event will have huge consequences for the future.

Will we get a new map for Fortnite Chapter 3?

For players who have been playing Fortnite for a while, the answer to this question is pretty obvious. But for those wondering whether Chapter 3 will feature a new map or not, the answer is yes. Epic Games has been following a theme where every Chapter's end brings in a brand new map for the consecutive one, and the upcoming Chapter won't be an exception to this rule.

However, the details and leaks about this new map are relatively scarce at the moment. But the community has been creative and come up with many concepts for the new map. A great concept map for the upcoming Chapter comes from @SilentSFM on Twitter. It suggests an isolated island as the center point within the map. Take a look at the tweet below.

The map looks great and might be a great idea for the new Chapter. There have been rumors that Cube Queen will continue to dominate the island in Chapter 3, so it might be possible that the new map draws inspiration from that.

But Epic is the master of surprises and it won't be a surprise if the new map does the same. With Season 8 coming to a close, players can expect some significant storyline and narrative changes, which might be the theme for Fortnite Chapter 3. As we get closer to the conclusion, the craze and hype around the finale is at an all-time high and there are a ton of questions that need answering.

