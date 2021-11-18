Fortnite Cube Town: What will the Pyramid do at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Season 8 saw the debut of Cube Town, a location entirely dedicated to the chaos created by the rogue cubes. The most recent Fortnite v18.40 update will probably be the last update for Fortnite Season 8, and Epic has made some big moves.

The developer is setting up the stage for the upcoming live event and with the new update, the Convergence at the map's center has taken the form of a giant Pyramid.

With just a few weeks remaining for Fortnite Season 8, many suspect the Pyramid will play a major role in the Cube Queen's plan to destroy the island, resulting in a new map.

Fortnite: The new Pyramid structure may be powering the Cube Queen's army towards the destruction of the island

The new season introduced fans to the Cube Queen, who controls every cube in the game and seeks to destroy Fortnite Island. She has been flying over Cube Town since the start of the season, and it seems as if she might be sucking power from the ground. With the Pyramid finally coming into existence, the Cube Queen may be in her supreme form and will likely stop at nothing from destroying reality.

Previous leaks revealed at least 18 phases the Cube Town went through to evolve into the Pyramid. So what will the Pyramid do in Fortnite Season 8? Based on all the information so far, the Fortnite Season 8 live event is split into seven stages and each step will add one thing or another.

The Pyramid has already made the Golden Cube a part of it and leakers have dug up more interesting information about the structure. As per FortTory, the Pyramid is called the Pyramid Prism in Fortnite's files. The data miner also shared a spectrogram that they discovered in "an audio file for the Cube Queen."

It looks like the structure might power the Cube Queen's army and, at one point, explode, which will ultimately lead to the map's destruction. An explosion might even result in a big black hole, as previous leaks have suggested.

The alleged explosion generated from inside the Pyramid might annihilate the entire Fortnite Island, giving players a new map for Fortnite Chapter 3. The new Chapter will be coming out on December 7.

Edited by Sabine Algur