Fortnite Kakashi Quests: How to place or destroy a trap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Kakashi has arrived as a part of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration. Players and fans have been patiently awaiting this collaboration and it hasn't disappointed thus far.
A new Mythic item, NPC, Questline, Item Shop skins, and more have officially arrived.
The fourth stage in Kakashi's questline is to either place or destroy a trap. Here's how to find Kakashi, get to that stage, and complete it.
Finding Kakashi and getting through every stage of his Fortnite questline
Kakashi can be found on the hill just to the west of Lazy Lake. It is directly North of the small island in the center of the actual lake, and players will see the familiar chat icon pop up on their minimap once they get close enough to him. Talk to Kakashi and select his questline.
The first stage is to scout a crash site. There are several around the map, but this is a timed challenge in which players need to collect all the icons around the crash site. The second stage is to hit players with a Kunai Paper Bomb, a weapon that Kakashi sells.
The third stage is to build a structure after taking damage. This will likely happen organically, but Fortnite players can always take fall damage or take damage in any other way and then build immediately after.
Finally, the fourth stage of the questline: to place or destroy a trap. There aren't any damage traps currently in the game, but there are two "trap" items. Armored walls and launchpads will count.
Fortnite players can either destroy someone else's trap or place their own. If players have their own, it's much quicker to do it that way. Plus, armored walls are difficult to destroy.
The full list of Kakashi's quests are:
- Scout an alien crash site
- Hit players with the Paper Bomb Kunai
- Build a structure after taking damage
- Place or destroy a trap
- Taming wildlife with the hunter's cape
These quests and the full Naruto x Fortnite collaboration are live now.