Everything new in Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40): Kunai weapons, Pyramid POI, Mechs return, live event, and more

The Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40) is live and kicking. However, things are going to get rocky soon. The Mechs are back again, shopping carts are flying about, and the Pyramid POI is coming closer to completion.
With Epic Games pulling out all the bells and whistles, it's safe to assume that the "NightNight" will occur in a few days. For now, however, readers should enjoy what little time they have left on the island in Season 8.
Epic Games pulls out all bells and whistles for Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40)
1) Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.
Funding for the mighty Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. has gone live. Depending on how much and how soon the community can donate, they could be in-game by the weekend. Hopefully, they won't be too overpowered.
2) Naruto! Sasuke!
At long last, the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has come true. The cosmetics are currently live in the Item Shop. All outfits have two edit styles, while Kakashi has three. In addition to skins, many other cosmetics are also up for grabs.
3) Pyramid POI
The Pyramid is finally taking shape in-game. According to Fortnite leakers, this is not the final stage of the POI. It will continue to grow and spread corruption until the end of the season.
4) End-of-season event
An end-of-season event will probably occur on December 5. It will feature seven different stages. At the moment, there is no further information available about the same.
5) Homing Kunais
A new Mythic weapon called "Paper Bomb Kunai" has been added with a random spawn chance. However, players have been able to find them consistently at the Convergence.
6) Guava Fort
The end-of-season event for Fortnite Season 8 is called "Guava". Coincidentally, there will be an upcoming POI with the same name, located next to the bunker at Pleasant Park.
7) Shopping Carts
The much-loved Shopping Carts from the "OG" season have been unvaulted. Gamers can once again ride these vehicles down a hill with a friend sitting inside.
8) New NPCs
A new IO Guard NPC has been identified in the game files. Compared to other IO Guards, this one appears to be a boss. As of now, there is no further information regarding the same.
9) New Punchcard
Two new Punchcards have been added to the game featuring Rust Lord and Kakashi Hatake. These should go live in a few hours. Additionally, the characters will also spawn on the island soon.
10) New cosmetics
Aside from the Naruto cosmetics, others like the Tech Legends Pack and Kevin from Save the World have been added. Additionally, Crew Bonus styles for the First Shadows are now available.