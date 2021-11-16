Everything new in Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40): Kunai weapons, Pyramid POI, Mechs return, live event, and more

The Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40) is live and kicking. However, things are going to get rocky soon. The Mechs are back again, shopping carts are flying about, and the Pyramid POI is coming closer to completion.

With Epic Games pulling out all the bells and whistles, it's safe to assume that the "NightNight" will occur in a few days. For now, however, readers should enjoy what little time they have left on the island in Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic's latest article starts with "Update 18.40 is here and the Island is destabilizing", sounds VERY familiar 👀 Epic's latest article starts with "Update 18.40 is here and the Island is destabilizing", sounds VERY familiar 👀

Epic Games pulls out all bells and whistles for Fortnite Naruto update (v18.40)

1) Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.

Funding for the mighty Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. has gone live. Depending on how much and how soon the community can donate, they could be in-game by the weekend. Hopefully, they won't be too overpowered.

2) Naruto! Sasuke!

HYPEX @HYPEX NARUTO HAS A BORUTO STYLE!! NARUTO HAS A BORUTO STYLE!! https://t.co/GnINjg8rih

At long last, the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has come true. The cosmetics are currently live in the Item Shop. All outfits have two edit styles, while Kakashi has three. In addition to skins, many other cosmetics are also up for grabs.

3) Pyramid POI

The Pyramid is finally taking shape in-game. According to Fortnite leakers, this is not the final stage of the POI. It will continue to grow and spread corruption until the end of the season.

4) End-of-season event

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Files also reference the Fortilla iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases The event this season appears to be codenamed GuavaFiles also reference the Fortilla twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… The event this season appears to be codenamed GuavaFiles also reference the Fortilla twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

An end-of-season event will probably occur on December 5. It will feature seven different stages. At the moment, there is no further information available about the same.

5) Homing Kunais

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Paper Bomb Kunai Stats Paper Bomb Kunai Stats https://t.co/dzGpJ8SWYv

A new Mythic weapon called "Paper Bomb Kunai" has been added with a random spawn chance. However, players have been able to find them consistently at the Convergence.

6) Guava Fort

The end-of-season event for Fortnite Season 8 is called "Guava". Coincidentally, there will be an upcoming POI with the same name, located next to the bunker at Pleasant Park.

7) Shopping Carts

Shiina @ShiinaBR SHOPPING CARTS ARE BACK SHOPPING CARTS ARE BACK

The much-loved Shopping Carts from the "OG" season have been unvaulted. Gamers can once again ride these vehicles down a hill with a friend sitting inside.

8) New NPCs

HYPEX @HYPEX Unmasked IO Guard is here, Now we wait for the Flying NPC.. Unmasked IO Guard is here, Now we wait for the Flying NPC.. https://t.co/4p95VvSVwE

A new IO Guard NPC has been identified in the game files. Compared to other IO Guards, this one appears to be a boss. As of now, there is no further information regarding the same.

9) New Punchcard

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Rust Lord & Kakashi NPC Punchcards Rust Lord & Kakashi NPC Punchcards https://t.co/8ntgXvio0s

Two new Punchcards have been added to the game featuring Rust Lord and Kakashi Hatake. These should go live in a few hours. Additionally, the characters will also spawn on the island soon.

10) New cosmetics

Aside from the Naruto cosmetics, others like the Tech Legends Pack and Kevin from Save the World have been added. Additionally, Crew Bonus styles for the First Shadows are now available.

