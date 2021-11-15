Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 black hole event to be based around Rick and Morty ending, suggest new theory

What does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and Rick and Morty Season 5's ending have in common? The answer is a black hole, a rift in reality, and the promise of salvation. Even though the storylines are vastly different, the physics at play remains the same.

If Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith exist within the Metaverse, could it be possible that they foretold how Fortnite's current reality will end? While there's a lot of speculation at play, it may not be entirely impossible.

The Cube Queen, Evil Morty, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The finale of Rick and Morty Season 5 closely resembles that of the current ongoing plot. Evil Morty uses a focused energy beam to rip a hole in spacetime, creating a large tear in space leading into a new reality.

To put this into perspective, the Convergence on the island is said to form a pyramid. Once that happens, the Golden Cube will fire a beam of pure energy creating a black hole. This will destroy the current reality. These similarities are uncanny to say the least.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one

Based on speculation, players will escape this reality through a rift opened by Agent Jones. This will be achieved by using the Flipside located on the Imagined Order Bridge.

Did Rick and Morty predict events in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Even though it does look that way, it's more than likely just a sheer coincidence. When dealing with spacetime, black holes, and reality rifts, there are only so many unique ideas that can be envisioned before they conflict with existing ones.

Furthermore, given that individual storylines have been in development for years, it's unlikely that they copied each other. Nevertheless, it's yet to be seen exactly how Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko 2 years ago it was the final day of the original Island's existence



We witnessed the The End Event and the Black Hole that left us all speechless, and Fortnite changed forever 2 years ago it was the final day of the original Island's existenceWe witnessed the The End Event and the Black Hole that left us all speechless, and Fortnite changed forever https://t.co/hINGxEAhit

Will there be another Rick and Morty collaboration?

With Rick and Morty Season 6 scheduled for 2022, there is a possibility that another collaboration with Fortnite may happen. With both the show and Fortnite still growing in popularity, there's no reason not to have more cosmetics added in-game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry - Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid - Satisfactory

No further testing required.



Full data upload- 6.8.2021 Catalog Entry #476-122Results of transportation bot test:-Transporting various weaponry - Failed-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed-Transporting bone modification liquid - SatisfactoryNo further testing required.Full data upload- 6.8.2021 youtu.be/-NycdXYBeG4 Catalog Entry #476-122Results of transportation bot test:-Transporting various weaponry - Failed-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed-Transporting bone modification liquid - SatisfactoryNo further testing required.Full data upload- 6.8.2021 youtu.be/-NycdXYBeG4 https://t.co/BCKAyaEilh

Perhaps this time around, instead of being a part of the Battle Pass, cosmetics will be limited to the Item Shop. It'll be interesting to see which characters from the series will be added to the game next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think another Rick & Morty collaboration will occur in Fortnite? Please let it come true! Not likely. 1 votes so far