Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Black hole and OG map may return in Chapter 3, new theory suggests

Several theories surrounding the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 have surfaced recently. However, a recent theory revolving around the sounds made by the Convergence could explain what is going on. It may as well shed some light on the upcoming chapter.

A YouTube channel by the name of Axomius realized that the sounds made by the Convergence are similar to some other game sounds. The similarity between these sounds presents a completely new theory about Fortnite Chapter 3.

Players have long been predicting Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ending with a black hole similar to the one from Chapter 1 Season X. In addition, they have also wanted the old Fortnite map to return to Chapter 3. As it turns out, this might happen after all.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Convergence sounds spark Chapter 3 rumors

In the middle of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players noticed the lake in the center of the map being covered by the cubes. This Convergence will slowly transform into a pyramid by the end of the season. However, the sounds being emitted by the location are even more interesting.

A part of the sound by the Convergence is like the one emitted by the black hole in Chapter 1 Season X. This could mean there is more to the location than the pyramid. After the Convergence turns into a pyramid, the next step could be a black hole sucking in the entire map, similar to what happened in Season X.

Old map to return in Fortnite Chapter 3

Another mind-blowing revelation that came out of the sounds from the Convergence in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, was the return of the old map. Yet another part of the audio is similar to the original music of the battle royale game. This could hint towards the return of the original map in Chapter 3.

At this point, all of these are conjectures. It could also simply mean that Epic Games is reusing some game elements that have nothing to do with Fortnite Chapter 3. However, all these questions will be answered once the ongoing season finally ends.

