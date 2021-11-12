Top 5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games is planning to turn over a new leaf with Fortnite Chapter 3. The beginning of a new chapter could mean a completely new storyline, new characters, and possibly a new map. Most of all, it would give the developers a chance to fix all the shortcomings of the previous chapters.

Although Epic Games redeemed itself to some extent in Chapter 2 Season 8, there are still a variety of changes that fans still desire. The developers have already set the momentum to return the battle royale game to its former glory with Chapter 3.

All the major changes fans expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Fewer Collaborations

The Marvel collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 4, was only the beginning of a range of other collaborations that arrived later. Instead of offering players original skins and interesting LTMs, Fortnite has instead relied more on collaborations for creative ideas.

Epic Games needs to change its approach towards collaborations. Instead of accepting every possible partnership opportunity, the developers should only bring major crossovers in Fortnite Chapter 3- such as the Naruto one.

4) Larger Map

There has hardly been any significant change in how the Fortnite map has looked in the last two chapters. While there have been several POIs and biome changes, the core structure of the map has remained mostly the same. Moreover, rotations on the map are also faster due to its smaller area.

Fortnite Chapter 3 should introduce a much larger map that would include a permanent variety in biomes. It should also have a perfect balance between the land and water area to make rotations interesting.

3) Discovery Menu

The Fortnite Discovery Menu has been a constant source of annoyance for players in Chapter 2 Season 8. The UI for the menu, along with the algorithm used to display Creative Mode maps, has been heavily criticized.

Hopefully, Epic Games will change the Discovery menu in Fortnite Chapter 3 to a more organized design that promotes genuine maps.

2) Movement

Jumping and running are the only movement options in Fortnite as of now. However, with the arrival of Unreal Engine 5, Chapter 3 can introduce much better movement options. Among all the potential movement options that could be added, players really want to be able to slide in the battle royale game.

Sliding mechanics can certainly be a possibility in Fortnite Chapter 3. There have already been leaks and rumors about such a movement option arriving in the game and the upcoming chapter release would be the best time to implement it.

1) Smart Build

A majority of Fortnite players find it hard to build structures whenever they find themselves in a build battle. To help them reduce the skill gap, they have been requesting an auto-build feature. If players can build structures at the press of a button, they will start taking up more fights.

Clearly, Fortnite Chapter 3 needs to bring in overall large-scale changes to the game. Players want an improved experience in terms of gameplay, as well as cosmetics, so they have a better time playing the battle royal game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider