Lady Gaga, 2Pac, Lil Uzi Vert could become Fortnite Chapter 3 skins

Another cosmetic survey for Fortnite has been discovered by data miners. The survey unveiled several exciting collaboration opportunities which could see celebrity singers arrive in-game.

Long-standing rumors about pop star Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 as a skin will probably come true. Fans can also expect skins inspired by legendary rapper 2Pac as well as hip-hop stars Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.

Most new surveys sent out by Epic Games include collaborations with movies, series, and artists. The developer plans to use these surveys to shortlist all possible associations for Fortnite Chapter 3.

However, the most exciting out of all of these are music artists who could possibly have in-game concerts.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Some of those are:

- Lady Dimitrescu

- Family Guy

- WandaVision

- Rick & Morty

- Invincible

- Luigi

- CJ

- Lil Uzi Vert

- Lady Gaga

- 21 Savage

- 2Pac



And here's all of them: Epic is sending out another survey about so many brands, shows, characters ect (via: @RyderFromGTA Some of those are:- Lady Dimitrescu- Family Guy- WandaVision- Rick & Morty- Invincible- Luigi- CJ- Lil Uzi Vert- Lady Gaga- 21 Savage- 2PacAnd here's all of them: Epic is sending out another survey about so many brands, shows, characters ect (via: @RyderFromGTA)Some of those are:- Lady Dimitrescu- Family Guy- WandaVision- Rick & Morty- Invincible- Luigi- CJ- Lil Uzi Vert- Lady Gaga- 21 Savage- 2PacAnd here's all of them: https://t.co/gsV0qoTCaJ

Fortnite Chapter 3 might be a star-studded music festival

Several brands, movies, shows, characters, and music artists are a part of the survey recently floated by Epic. In the past, these surveys have been a great source of information on several upcoming skins.

Naturally, some skins suggested by such surveys might end up in Fortnite Chapter 3.

A Lady Gaga Fortnite skin is rumored to arrive by the end of this year or early 2022. Her inclusion in the survey for Chapter 3 skins only strengthens such rumors, as it fits the timeline.

Apart from Lady Gaga, it seems like Fortnite also wants to pay homage to the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, or 2Pac. He is not the only rapper on this list as his name is amongst the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and controversial artist 21 Savage.

Will Fortnite Season 3 have multiple concerts?

Fans are already expecting a Fortnite Ariana Grande concert in Chapter 3. Even if one out of these four major artists is to arrive in the battle royale game, it is hard to ignore the possibility of them holding an in-game concert.

Clearly, fans would love to see a Fortnite Lady Gaga concert or one hosted by Lil Uzi Vert or 21 Savage. There is also a huge possibility of multiple shows in Fortnite Chapter 3, with all these star collaborations rumored to arrive.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It seems like Epic is going all out next season to keep its battle royale game relevant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer