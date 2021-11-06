New Ariana Grande Fortnite concert in the making for Christmas 2021, suggests new evidence

The Rift Tour Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite has so far been one of the most popular concerts in the game. In fact, it was so much fun that players began requesting another edition of the concert. Fortunately, they might just get what they wished for.

No artist has performed concerts on two different occasions in the battle royale game. However, concrete evidence suggests that fans might be getting a whole new Ariana Grande Fortnite concert for Christmas.

HYBE Labels hint at another Fortnite Ariana Grande concert

Several North American music artists are now being represented by HYBE Labels, well-known for representing K-pop sensation BTS. The company acquired 100% of Scooter Braun Projects, which includes artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ As of right now the only thing we know is that based on this video, something related to Ariana Grande and Fortnite will be happening soon. @GrandeHub__ As of right now the only thing we know is that based on this video, something related to Ariana Grande and Fortnite will be happening soon.

Talking about Ariana's schedule for the remainder of 2021, HYBE Labels mentioned that she will not be releasing any new songs until next year. However, the most interesting part of this announcement was where her management team referenced another Ariana Grande Fortnite concert in the making for Christmas 2021,

"While Ariana does not have any plans to release music for the balance of 2021, we'll be doing an activation around Fortnite in the upcoming weeks."

Can players expect another Ariana Grande Fortnite concert?

Following a star-studded Fortnitemares 2021, Epic Games would want the momentum to carry over to Winterfest 2021 as well. Cosmetics and LTMs aren't going to be enough to end a rather wonderful year for the battle royale game.

HYBE Label's promise to collaborate with Fortnite near Christmas could only mean that yet another Ariana Grande concert is in the works. HYBE has a history of game collaborations for its clients, and it is possible that the company is seriously interested in another one with Epic Games.

Epic released the Spacefarer Ariana outfit a few weeks ago. The surprise arrival of another variant of the outfit inspired by the pop star could also mean that players will be seeing yet another Fortnite Ariana Grande concert near Christmas. With Epic and Ariana working together to help fans celebrate Christmas 2021 in style. Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is most probably going to be highlighted by an Ariana Grande concert, and fans couldn't be any happier.

